Palatine school receives donation from namesake’s heir

Marion Jordan Elementary School in Palatine has received a $69,500 gift from the estate of William Jordan, who was the last living heir of the school’s namesake.

Marion Jordan served as Palatine Township Elementary School District 15’s second superintendent, leading the district from 1947 to 1961.

Principal Jennifer Grosch said Jordan, who died in 1988, had a “valued and impactful” tenure, during which the district’s enrollment grew tenfold.

“He was a great advocate of the learn-by-doing philosophy,” Grosch added. “He introduced instruction in foreign language and instrumental music, believing that all of the fine arts were an integral part of school curriculum.”

Because of Jordan’s support of the fine arts, $49,825 of the donation will be spent to upgrade the school’s sound system in its multipurpose room, for use during fine arts programming.

Donation proceeds also will be used to install a banner above the stage of the multipurpose room, at a cost of $5,000.

Also under consideration is the purchase of musical instruments for the playground, at a cost of $10,000, and a book vending machine at a cost of $6,000.

“Each of those items would be tributes to the things that Mr. Jordan held in high regard,” she said.