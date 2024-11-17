Mini Comic Con in Lincolnshire draws all kinds of characters

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com “Hulk” Nova Karolkiewicz, age 19 months of Deerfield, and her parents Sebastian and Natalia attend the Mini Comic Con at the Vernon Area Public Library on Saturday in Lincolnshire. The free, all-ages event celebrated of fandoms of every flavor, including book series, comics, movies, and games.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Solange Cole-Burns, 2, of Mundelein walks toward the Mini Comic Con with her dad, Ryan at the Vernon Area Public Library on Saturday in Lincolnshire. Attendees were encouraged to wear costumes, and the event included books, comics, movies, games and activities, giveaways and an artist alley.