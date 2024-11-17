advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man fatally stabbed early Sunday at Prospect Heights motel

Posted November 17, 2024 8:44 am
Charles Keeshan
 

Prospect Heights police are investigating a deadly stabbing early Sunday morning stemming from an apparent argument at a motel on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers called to the Motel 6 at 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. at 2:02 a.m. Sunday arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A suspect remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing may have occurred as a result of an argument between the suspect, the victim and the victim’s friends, according to police.

Prospect Heights detectives and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to work to establish a motive and gather evidence, police said. The names of those involved are not being released due to the pending nature of the investigation, they added.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Prospect Heights
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company