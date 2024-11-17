Man fatally stabbed early Sunday at Prospect Heights motel

Prospect Heights police are investigating a deadly stabbing early Sunday morning stemming from an apparent argument at a motel on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers called to the Motel 6 at 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. at 2:02 a.m. Sunday arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A suspect remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing may have occurred as a result of an argument between the suspect, the victim and the victim’s friends, according to police.

Prospect Heights detectives and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to work to establish a motive and gather evidence, police said. The names of those involved are not being released due to the pending nature of the investigation, they added.