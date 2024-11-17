A year later, Palatine police continue hunt for killer

Jun Zhang, 30, was found shot to death Nov. 17, 2023 in Palatine Courtesy of Palatine Police Department

A year after a 30-year-old man was gunned down outside a Palatine home, police on Sunday renewed their call for the public’s help in locating his killer.

Jun Zhang was found shot to death about 6 p.m. Nov. 17, 2023, by police officers responding to a report of man down and bleeding on a front porch in the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road.

Cook County medical examiner’s records indicate Zhang died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Zhang had emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the United States, according to police. He graduated from Indiana University, worked at Weichai America Corp. in Rolling Meadows and had recently been engaged to be married, police said.

Despite an exhaustive investigation over the last year, those responsible for his killing remain at large, police said Sunday.

During their investigation, video footage of a possible suspect vehicle was located. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue or Murano, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Palatine Police Department Crime Tip Line at (847) 963-6499 or send an email to crimetips@palatine.il.us. All calls and emails are confidential.

