Police investigating fatal shooting in Barrington
Barrington police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Sunday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. to the 400 block of West Russell Street in response to a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was treated by the Barrington Fire Department at the scene then transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting the Barrington Police Department in its investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.