Police investigating fatal shooting in Barrington

Barrington police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. to the 400 block of West Russell Street in response to a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was treated by the Barrington Fire Department at the scene then transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting the Barrington Police Department in its investigation.

No further information was immediately available.