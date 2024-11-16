Three ways Bears can get offense back on track

The Bears offense has struggled in three games since the Week 7 bye, and it hasn’t scored a touchdown in either of the past two games. AP

New Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said during his introductory news conference this week that there are no quick fixes for the Bears offense.

The Bears offense has struggled in three games since the Week 7 bye, and it hasn’t scored a touchdown in either of the past two games. Because of those struggles, head coach Matt Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday and promoted Brown to run the offense.

Brown previously had been the team’s passing game coordinator. He was an offensive coordinator in Carolina last year.

“I don’t know what’s a quick fix and I’m not really looking into quick fixes,” Brown said this week. “I want long-term solutions to kind of get us going in the right direction.”

That might be the case, but the Bears don’t have a lot of time to turn this around. They are 4-5 and they have the toughest remaining schedule among all 32 NFL teams. It starts on Sunday with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

So while Brown might not be interested in quick fixes, his offense better find some answers soon. Here are three changes Brown could implement to get Caleb Williams and the offense moving in the right direction.

1. Commit to the run game

The No. 1 thing that will help the offense would be the return of healthy offensive linemen. The Bears finished last week’s game with only one Week 1 starter in the lineup along the O-line. Injuries are out of Brown’s control, but getting a few starters back healthy would make a huge difference.

Besides that, a commitment to the run game could be on the horizon. Brown is a former running back himself and he has served as running backs coach at several stops during his coaching career. He understands the importance of a solid rushing attack.

Last week against New England, 11 of D’Andre Swift’s 16 carries came in the first half. That included four touches on the Bears’ lone scoring drive. The Bears went away from the run game in the second half, despite trailing by a manageable 10 points at halftime.

2. Give Williams some quick completions

Under Waldron, it never felt like the Bears were building toward something on offense. Good offensive coordinators are strategic about when they want to take deep shots and about using the run game and play action to create opportunities. For the last three weeks, it has felt as if the Bears had no rhyme or reason to what they were trying to do on offense.

Building in some layups doesn’t necessarily mean dulling down the offense. Right now everything, even short passes, is hard for this offense. Williams could use a few layups.

3. Encourage Williams to use his creativity

Remember London?

Williams threw for four touchdown passes, but it was also his biggest rushing effort of the season. Watching Sunday’s loss to New England, Williams didn’t show any of his signature escapability. Several of the Patriots’ nine sacks came with Williams still in the pocket.

A healthy offensive line matters, yes, but the Bears need to allow Williams to be who he is. Asked what he has done well recently, Williams noted that he hasn’t thrown an interception in three weeks.

“I think I’ve done well protecting the football, not turning it over,” Williams said.

It’s not unreasonable to wonder if the defensive-minded Eberflus is directing his quarterback to make as few mistakes as possible. Could that be hindering his natural creativity and feel for the game?

Williams is at his best when he’s scrambling and making off-platform throws. It would behoove Brown to let Williams do what he does best.

“[It’s] being able to let him use his natural God-given ability at times, when it’s relevant,” Brown said. “Not every play, but when it comes to – especially situational ball, third down, red zone – come alive with that.”