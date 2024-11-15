Bears vs. Packers — 5 storylines to watch in Week 11

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love gains ground against the Bears in their 2023 season-opening loss to the Packers. The Bears will need to force Love to make mistakes if they're to have any shot against the Packers on Sunday. AP

After a tumultuous week at Halas Hall, it’s time for the Bears to lock in. It’s back to work Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

This is probably the worst opponent at the worst time. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus promoted former passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to run the offense.

Now, the hated Packers are coming to town. Distractions were aplenty this week at Halas Hall. This week will test the team’s resolve and its ability to refocus and put those distractions aside. In addition to the coaching changes, the Bears placed safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve due to a lingering concussion, and they released highest-paid offensive lineman Nate Davis.

The Bears (4-5) and Packers (6-3) will kick off at noon on Sunday from Chicago. The game will be broadcast on Fox, with top broadcast pairing of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.

Here are the top five storylines to watch this week.

1. What does Thomas Brown’s offense look like?

In steps Brown. The coaching staff remains the same (minus Waldron) and the roster is the same (minus Davis), but Brown will have to find a way to make this group look different. The Bears haven’t scored a touchdown in two games. Quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Oct. 13.

It’s up to Brown to find some answers.

In recent weeks, it didn’t look as if the Bears offense had any flow. There was no rhyme or reason to what they were trying to accomplish. Good offensive coordinators build off previous plays. They might run one play out of a certain formation, then come back to that formation later and add a different wrinkle. Under Waldron, the Bears weren’t staying on the field long enough to build off anything.

Brown’s only experience calling plays on game day came last year, roughly half a season’s worth of games for Carolina. He didn’t call plays when he was the OC for the Miami Hurricanes from 2016-18.

“It’s about how you prepare, invest in the game plan, and how you have a clear vision of how you see a game being played out, starting at first with normal down and distance,” Brown said when asked about calling plays. “Obviously, getting into situations: third down, red zone, two-minute, being involved as well. But, to me, it’s also being able to adapt and adjust while the game is flowing to see what the opponent gives you.”

2. A history lesson (in futility)

It’s Packers week, but it doesn’t really feel like Packers week in Chicago. The usual excitement – optimism? – has been squashed by the recent developments at Halas Hall. The Bears are trying to shake off uncertainty, while the Packers have an extra week of rest following a bye.

Green Bay has won 10 in a row in this historic series, and the Packers are 10-0 since hiring coach Matt LaFleur in 2019. A win on Sunday would make this the longest winning streak in the history of this rivalry (Green Bay also won 10 in a row from 1994-98). Green Bay has won 15 of the last 16 contests and 25 of the last 28. The Packers lead the all-time series 106-94-6.

Bears veterans like Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson have never beaten the Packers.

“It would mean a lot,” Johnson said. “We’ve been getting our [expletive] whooped for a long time now.”

3. The rookie quarterback

This is an interesting week for Williams. It’s his first taste of the Bears-Packers rivalry, and he will also be working with a new voice in his ear on game days.

Brown wants to help foster the creativity that Williams plays with when he’s playing at his best.

“He does a lot well,” Brown said. “I think when it comes to his natural ability, from throwing the football, [it] is clear and obvious.”

The passing attack has taken steps backward over the previous three games. DJ Moore has had an unproductive stretch. Kmet has just three catches in three games. A healthy (or at least healthier) offensive line could make a huge difference for the pass protection and for the run game. Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are both expected to return to the lineup.

The advanced metrics like the Packers defense against the pass. They rank in the top 10 in expected points added against the pass. They have the fourth-best interception rate in the NFL and they’re the sixth-best defense on third downs.

4. Jordan Love vs. his mistakes

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown an interception in all seven games he has played this season. He’s tied atop the NFL lead with 10 interceptions (along with Geno Smith and Sam Darnold). This is after he threw just 11 interceptions all of last season.

The Bears defense has an opportunity to force Love into mistakes. The Bears are tied for seventh among all NFL teams with 16 takeaways on the season. They have eight interceptions, but only one over this three-game losing streak.

If the Bears can force some mistakes, they might have a shot on Sunday. They will have to contend with a rushing attack that is pretty potent too. Running back Josh Jacobs is averaging 84.7 rushing yards per game, plus another dozen yards through the air. The Packers prioritized him in free agency and it appears to be paying off.

Stopping the run has been a challenge for this Bears defense, maybe it’s one area of weakness. That will be especially true down the stretch without injured defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

5. It’s not about Green Bay

This game isn’t really about Chicago vs. Green Bay. This is about the Bears getting right. It doesn’t really matter who the opponent is – the Bears simply need to look better.

“There’s no remedy or cure like winning and having the kind of performance that you know you’re capable of, that we’ve had previously this season,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said.

If Williams looks good and the offense moves the ball, Bears fans should be happy regardless of the final score. Same goes for the defense. Do fans want a win against Green Bay? No doubt.

But if the offense doesn’t show any signs of life after a dramatic, season-defining week at Halas Hall, this team could be in major trouble over the final eight games.