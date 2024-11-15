Hayes, Williams spark Naperville Central past Lyons into Class 8A semifinals

Sebastian Hayes has been through virtual hell and back throughout a painful high school career.

So Friday’s win surely felt like heaven.

Naperville Central’s senior quarterback tore the ACL in his knee on the first play of the first game of his sophomore year.

The first day he was back, he switched to tight end for a 7-on-7, and Hayes’ other knee gave out catching a slant pass, a torn ACL and MCL.

“At that point, I was thinking I don’t know if football is my sport anymore. I was like I’m done,” Hayes said. “But something about growing up with these guys, always dreaming about this as kids and playing for Naperville Central, I could not not come back and play with these guys.”

Hayes’ return has put the Redhawks in rarefied air.

He threw for two first-half touchdowns to DeShaun Williams to stake Naperville Central to an early two-score lead, and later added a touchdown run in the Redhawks’ 24-7 win at previously unbeaten Lyons Township in a Class 8A quarterfinal.

It has Naperville Central (11-1), which hosts York next week, in a semifinal for the first time since 2017, and avenged a playoff loss to Lyons from two years ago. Hayes, 14 for 18 for 159 yards, 131 coming in the first half, celebrated with bear hugs from mom and dad, and near disbelief.

“It really means the world to me. I did not expect myself a year ago to be in this position,” Hayes said. “I gotta thank you to all the guys, just great coaching and a very supportive staff and a group of friends that have helped me overcome these obstacles.”

Hayes and Williams connected on two deep touchdown passes on Naperville Central’s first two drives. Williams, an Indiana State recruit, showed his speed – and sleight of hand – to haul in the first.

He beat three Lyons defenders down the middle of the field, tipped the ball back to himself, and hauled it in for a 50-yard TD with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

“Me and my mom come up with a phrase ‘See ball, catch ball,’” Williams said. “I saw the ball, tipped it to myself, take it to the end zone. It was just instinct. I saw the ball was a little overthrown, I tipped it to myself to make sure I could secure it.”

Hayes noticed it.

“At first I threw it and I was like ‘Man is he going to catch it’ because I saw him bobble it,” Hayes said. “And then he came up with it, and kept running. To start off the game, that was huge.”

The second score was a carbon copy. Play action, Hayes dropped a perfect ball to Williams behind the defense for a 14-0 lead with 8:15 left in the second quarter.

“We knew they had a really good defense, that they were a similar offense to us that they knew how to stop the run, they play a Cover-4,” Hayes said. “We had a few tricks up our sleeve to get DeShaun open down the field. Obviously that worked out. Huge to get the momentum going.”

Lyons (11-1), playing in front of a huge standing-room-only home crowd, answered Williams’ second score in six plays with Danny Carroll’s 25-yard TD run.

But Naperville Central took momentum away with Gavin Ellison’s 42-yard field goal on the last play of the half, getting a mulligan on a missed 47-yarder by a roughing the kicker penalty.

It carried right over into the second half, Hayes’ 1-yard TD plunge capping off a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ate away nearly the first eight minutes of the third quarter.

“The game was right there,” Lyons coach Jon Beutjer said. “Before half, that field goal, he missed it and we accidentally rolled into the kicker, and then they got another shot. Even though they were up, our kids were still battling. What stings is we felt like we could have beat this team. We just didn’t play that well tonight. When you don’t play well in the playoffs, against a good team, it’s hard to be successful.”

Hayes connected with Williams three times during the 14-play drive. Williams took a huge hit on a 14-yarder for a first down, and popped back up. Seven plays later, he caught a 7-yard pass on fourth-and-3 from the 10.

“It was huge,” Williams said. “When the team needs me, I’m going to come up big.”

Aiden Clark rushed for 110 yards on 33 carries for Naperville Central. Defensively, Daniel Nussbaum had an interception and Jake Stanish a fumble recovery in the second half, and the Redhawks stuffed Carroll on fourth-and-short on Lyons’ best drive out of halftime.

Dom Pisciotti was 11-for-18 passing for 130 yards, Travis Stamm and Mack Long each catching three of those, and Carroll rushed for 64 yards.

Lyons, despite missing out on the program’s first semifinal, won the program’s first outright West Suburban Silver title since 1987 and had its first 9-0 regular season since 1943.

“To accomplish what they accomplished, they worked so hard,” Beutjer said. “That’s what is so hard about tonight is that we really believed that we could have beaten them and got a win next week as well. That’s what is so hard about this, is what we were so close. So proud of this senior group.”

Naperville Central's Gavin Ellison (32) is roughed on a field goal attempt during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's Sebastian Hayes (5) unleashes a sideline pass during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's DeShaun Williams (1) catches a second touchdown during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's Sebastian Hayes (5) drops back to pass during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's Aiden Clark (13) dives for extra yards during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's DeShaun Williams (1) catches a pass over the middle and ran it in for a touchdown during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's DeShaun Williams (1) celebrates a touchdown reception during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's Aiden Clark (13) is tripped up on a run during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's DeShaun Williams (1) celebrates his second touchdown reception with teammate Dylan Martin (6) during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.

Naperville Central's Vincent Bern (11) dives for yards after a short catch during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Naperville Central at Lyons on Friday, Nov 15, 2024 in Western Springs.