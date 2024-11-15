Elgin Police Department adds three furry new members

Elgin police officer Russell Nisivaco, with Ace, from left, joins detective Craig Arnold (Chance, Charm) and officer Zack Young (Mac) outside the station on Nov. 9 at a swearing-in ceremony. Courtesy of Carolyn Buhrow

One of the Elgin Police Department’s newest recruits is cute and fluffy, while two more are strictly business.

The department on Nov. 9 held a swearing-in ceremony and public open house for the three most recent additions to its K-9 Unit — therapy dog Charm, a 6-month-old golden retriever; and German shepherds Ace and Mac, each about a year and a half old.

That brings the number of dogs in the Elgin K-9 Unit to six.

Elgin Sgt. Mike Martino said the department enlisted more dogs because of the workload for the existing K-9 crew.

Charm is related to Chance, the oldest in age and tenure with the Elgin police force. Chance was sworn in on June 26, 2021, a little over 5 months after he was born.

The therapy dogs, also known as comfort dogs, are used for crisis calls in Elgin and statewide. They also make appearances at community events. Charm’s first assignment at an Elgin school came just four days after starting with the department.

Detective Craig Arnold is the handler for the therapy dogs.

Like his fellow Elgin K-9 officers, Arnold took a 10-week training session with Charm and will continue the training throughout the dog’s tenure while maintaining daily grooming and well-being.

The more serious recruits — Mac and Ace — are trained in obedience, tracking, narcotics detection and searches. Their respective handlers are Elgin police officers Zack Young and Russell Nisivaco.

The two new German shepherds join department veterans Zam and Rex, also German shepherds.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley, the dogs’ handlers, and about 50 residents attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Elgin Police Department. Naturally, the residents flocked around Arnold to greet the friendly golden retrievers.

“Whether being utilized for search and rescue missions for lost or endangered persons, tracking, assisting in the recovery of evidence, or being utilized in crisis calls or for comfort, the department’s K-9 teams are a true asset to both the department and the community,” Lalley said.