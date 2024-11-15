Fremont Middle student arrested after threatening shooting, police say

A Fremont Middle School student is facing charges after threatening to shoot people at the Mundelein-area campus, authorities announced Friday. Courtesy of Fremont School District 79

The youth — whose name, age and gender weren’t released by police — was arrested Wednesday and charged in a juvenile petition with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. Two firearms were seized as well.

Charges against the youth’s guardians are pending, according to a Lake County sheriff’s office news release.

The youth made the threat after an altercation with other students on a bus during the ride home, according to the release. After arriving home, the youth made a video call to one of the other students involved in the altercation and displayed a shotgun, police said.

Police were called about 4 p.m., went to the suspect’s home, arrested the youth and seized the shotgun. Police also confiscated a pistol and ammunition from the home after a judge approved a firearm restraining order.

“We are incredibly grateful to the witnesses who stepped forward to report this threat,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the news release. “The community plays a critical role in preventing tragedies. Across the country, we've seen too many instances of school violence where warning signs went unreported.”

The youth was released to a parent after being charged, sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

School officials informed parents about the situation via email Wednesday night, Covelli said. Another email went to parents Friday morning after the charges were announced.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as they participated in their investigation that started Wednesday,” the latest message from Fremont Elementary District 79 Superintendent Trisha Kocanda read. “Their thorough work throughout the evolving process helped ensure the safety of our school community.”

Kocanda also thanked students and families who reached out to school administrators and police about the threat.

Mental health professionals are available to help students or employees if needed, Kocanda said.