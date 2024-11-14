Five quarterfinal playoff games to watch this weekend

Warren (7-4) at York (9-2)

You couldn’t blame Warren for wishing they had another MSL West school on the schedule after knocking out Palatine and Barrington the past two weeks. RB Aaron Stewart has been incredible all season, adding 373 more yards in last week’s win to push him over 2,300 this year. York also likes to run the ball behind dual threat QB Bruno Massel. He ran for 175 yards in last week’s win over Oswego, one of three Dukes to reach the century mark against the previously unbeaten Panthers.

Downers Grove North (10-1) at Batavia (10-1)

The Trojans are coming off their lowest scoring game of the year, but they advanced 13-10 over Fenwick thanks to Aiden Solecki (3 sacks) and the defense, plus kicker Antonio Kollintzas nailing the game-winning field goal. Batavia also pulled out a last-second win, coming from behind to beat Lincoln-Way West behind sophomore QB Michael Vander Luitgaren. The Trojans’ only loss this year was to 11-0 Lyons; Batavia’s only loss was to 10-1 Geneva — both teams still playing this weekend.

Geneva (10-1) at Lake Forest (9-2)

Trailing Burlington Central in the third quarter last week, the Vikings rallied thanks to Georgia-bound Tayln Taylor’s 96-yard kick return and a clutch onside kick call from coach Boone Thorgesen. Lake Forest also came up big late last week with a 98-yard TD drive in the final two minutes to beat Libertyville.

Naperville Central (10-1) at Lyons (11-0)

These teams met in the 2022 first round with the Lions winning on their way to the quarterfinals. Lyons is back in the quarters this year for coach Jon Beutjer, but it has never made the semifinals. Naperville Central will try to keep it that way behind running back Aiden Clark (1,100 rushing yards and 17 TDs), quarterback Sebastian Hayes, who is finally healthy and getting better every week, and a dynamite defense that has held opponents to single digits five times this season.

Maine South (8-3) at Loyola (9-2)

Two storied programs meet in this 8A quarterfinal, the 10th time they have played in the postseason including the Hawks’ win in the 2016 state championship game. That’s one of six state titles for Maine South; Loyola has won five state championships including the last two. While both teams started slow this year, 1-3 and 1-2, respectively, they are rolling now. Sophomore Jameson Purcell has thrown 9 TD passes in the Hawks’ playoff wins. Injured earlier this year, Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald has returned to throw 18 TDs.