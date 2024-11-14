‘Edgy’ Tim: Pointing out a few of the unsung heroes on state quarterfinal football teams

York running back Jimmy Conners is one of the unsung players on a state football quarterfinal team. Photo courtesy of "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran

Now that we are getting ready for the IHSA quarterfinal games this weekend, many fans are starting to get familiar with the key players on each team.

Who are the unsung heroes?

Batavia senior DB Chase Osborne

Osborn has been an impact defender for the Bulldogs and coach Dennis Piron over the past two seasons. Osborne is Batavia's leading tackler with 90 solo tackles and 29 assists. He is a strong defender in both run support and pass coverage and has been assigned to help cover some of the top receivers in the state this fall.

Cary-Grove senior QB Peyton Seaburg

Sure, most quarterbacks are always in the spotlight, and to some extent so is Seaburg. However, when your job is to run and manage a power option running attack and make key decisions within a second while also pretty much getting hit on nearly every snap, it can be a less than glorious job.

Seaburg, the son of coach Brad Seaburg, has been clutch over the last two seasons for the Trojans. His calm demeanor, decision making and toughness is highly impressive and an absolute key for the Trojans’ success.

Downers Grove North senior OL/DL Joe Pettit

Listed at 6-foot-0, 240 pounds, Pettit is simply a strong, quick and technically sound interior offensive lineman who can play on the defensive line when needed. Pettit leads an offensive line group that has allowed the Trojans’ explosive and balanced offense to thrive.

On the defensive line Pettit has great hand usage, quickness and very good footwork and balance. Pettit will continue to draw recruiting looks and attention from various NAIA and Division III schools this fall and winter.

Montini junior RB/DB Isaac Alexander

Here is another two-way player and impact performer for the Class 3A Montini Broncos, and his value was never more felt than in Saturday's epic 14-13 win over Class 3A power Byron. Alexander plays safety on defense and helped the Broncos’ run defense limit one of the state's best power running attacks for the win.

Alexander was in on multiple tackles Saturday and was part of a defense that did not allow any big plays Saturday. Alexander has started to draw some attention from both Northwestern and Iowa, and he should see his recruiting stock rise this winter.

York senior RB/LB Jimmy Conners

Conners, an impressive student in the classroom (5.0 GPA, 35 ACT) is also an impressive two-way starter and impact player for the Dukes. Conners is a hard-nosed runner who can run through tackles, play in and play out.

On defense Conners is a relentless impact defender and a leader who closes as well as anyone I've seen in person this season along with having the ability to cover backs and receivers equally well. Conners camped this summer at MIT and Brown and has also drawn increased recruiting attention from several other Ivy League and Pioneer League schools.