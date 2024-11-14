Palatine police involved in two burglary investigations
Palatine police responded to two burglaries Wednesday night.
The first occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Palatine police assisted a regional task force with a burglary investigation. The task force officers were attempting to stop a suspect vehicle that was later found abandoned on Quentin Road north of Illinois Avenue.
Palatine police contacted Fremd High School and advised the school to go on a “soft” lockdown, while police checked the area around the school.
The second incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m., when police were alerted to a residential burglary in the 100 block of South Harrison Avenue.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.