Palatine police involved in two burglary investigations

Palatine police responded to two burglaries Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Palatine police assisted a regional task force with a burglary investigation. The task force officers were attempting to stop a suspect vehicle that was later found abandoned on Quentin Road north of Illinois Avenue.

Palatine police contacted Fremd High School and advised the school to go on a “soft” lockdown, while police checked the area around the school.

The second incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m., when police were alerted to a residential burglary in the 100 block of South Harrison Avenue.

Both incidents are under investigation.