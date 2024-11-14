Defense wants Highland Park shooting suspect’s statements to police barred from trial

Lake County Judge Victoria A. Rossetti is scheduled to rule Dec. 18 on a defense request to bar from trial statements the suspect in the 2022 Highland Park parade shooting made to police after his arrest. AP

Attorneys for the man charged with fatally shooting seven people at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade argued Thursday that statements he made to police after his arrest should be barred from trial because he did not have a lawyer present.

But Lake County prosecutors said those statements should be admitted because suspect Robert E. Crimo III waived his right to remain silent and to a lawyer several times during extended interviews with police.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti will rule on the defense request Dec. 18, about two months before the defendant is scheduled to face trial on 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of others charges.

During Thursday’s court hearing, prosecutors played several video clips from the interrogation showing officers informing the defendant that a lawyer was present and willing to talk with him. They also offered the defendant the lawyer’s business card on several occasions, as well as opportunities to make a phone call, which he declined.

The defendant is charged with killing Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35. Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, also were killed in the attack.

Nearly 50 others were wounded in the mass shooting, which took place about 10:15 a.m. July 4, 2022. According to authorities, the 23-year-old Highwood man perched atop a downtown Highland Park building and fired dozens of shots from a military-style rifle into the crowd gathered for the city’s annual July 4 parade.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty and remains incarcerated in the Lake County jail. If convicted of two or more murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.