The time is right for Bears to sit Caleb Williams for a few weeks

The Bears delivered the first big reaction to their post-Hail Mary slump, firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Film Study doesn't have many nice things to say about the Waldron offense, but the Bears have a variety of issues. Lackluster play-calling is one, but rookie QB Caleb Williams is still hesitant and several of Sunday's nine sacks could have been easily avoided. Poor execution and pre-snap penalties are other persistent problems.

The Bears have reached the point where the best option for Caleb Williams' development is to sit out a few games. When you're lost, it's usually better to backtrack and start again, rather than keep driving and hope something looks familiar. The concern now is that Williams isn't lost in the woods after dark, where it's tough to find his way back.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Keion White during their game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

We mentioned here several times in the past how succeeding at quarterback isn't about arm talent or college highlights. Those are prerequisites, but NFL success comes from being able to process everything that's going on around you within a few seconds. Williams is struggling with that.

The Bears' first pass play of the game was a sack by New England's Anfernee Jennings. The Bears were in max protect with three receivers in the route and tight end Cole Kmet leaking out of the backfield. It wasn't a perfect play, but Williams had a clean look at D.J. Moore on the sideline, could have flipped it to D'Andre Swift or eventually dumped it to Kmet. Williams waited and hit the deck, ruining a nice chance to take an early lead after DeAndre Carter's 38-yard punt return.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver behind the blocking of Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom during their game against New England Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Later in the game, Williams had Moore open deep and didn't let it rip. The patchwork offensive line certainly had its share of issues, but the blockers performed fairly well in the early part of the game, when the Bears offense squandered several good scoring opportunities.

On the other side Sunday was fellow rookie Drake Maye, who made a couple A-plus throws that often make the difference in the NFL. In the first quarter Maye hit Austin Hooper for 28 yards, despite being well-guarded by Kyler Gordon. Late in the second quarter, Maye had another great throw to Kayshon Boutte, who barely beat Jaylon Johnson with a double move. It set up the field goal that made it 13-3 at half.

Maye didn't start New England's first six games of the season. He got a chance to observe, then step into the role with some confidence. That's what Williams needs.

Waldron era ends

The staple of the Shane Waldron offense was two receivers on each side, one runs to the sideline, the other cuts inside or goes deep. Nothing very complicated, and it was tough to get anyone open when teams had unblocked rushers closing in on Caleb Williams. New England did that a bunch late in the contest.

When Waldron tried to get creative, the Bears had costly lapses. One example was a jet sweep to D.J. Moore that could have been a decent gain but he cut inside tight end Gerald Everett, who must have thought Moore was going outside, because he didn't put a simple block on the outside cornerback.

For the third straight game, the Bears couldn't execute a screen. Williams took a big hit and had to throw the ball into the ground when they tried it.

On the Patriots' lone touchdown drive, they pulled off a couple plays that created confusion in the Bears' defensive backfield. New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown needs to bring more of that instead of Waldron's straight-line and right-angle routes. Also needed, a fullback or true blocking tight end.

Worst play

After the T.J. Edwards interception, the Bears had a third-and-3 at the New England 45. They sent D.J. Moore on an orbit motion, then ran sort of a bubble screen concept. Keenan Allen tried to block cornerback Marcus Jones but didn't get him and looked back to watch if disaster was about to unfold.

It turned out, Moore caught the pass, eluded Jones and would have had a huge gain if Allen turned his head around and blocked the next guy in front of him, Jaylinn Hawkins. Instead, Allen kept watching as Hawkins made the tackle for a loss of 2, forcing another punt. Too nice a guy, maybe.

Roster reality

Part of the shock value of this loss was the Patriots holding a 2-7 record coming in. On paper it should have been a Bears victory, but with all their injuries, this game went the way it should have. New England had an edge on the offensive and defensive lines, its quarterback was better, receivers were better.

The best player on the field (by a wide margin) was defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., a second-year pro from NAIA-level Friends University in Kansas, whom the Patriots pulled out of the USFL.

Get ready for teams to grind out more long drives against the Bears, who have no one to replace injured nose guard Andrew Billings. Gervon Dexter is playing well but is being asked to take on a hefty workload. He played 77% of the defensive snaps Sunday.