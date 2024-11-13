Wheeling bar shuts down after fatal shooting, could face penalties

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A Wheeling bar that was the scene of a fatal weekend shooting has shut down and could face the loss of its liquor license or other penalties, authorities said.

As the investigation into the violence at Social Bar & Grill, 401 E. Dundee Road, continued, Wheeling police on Wednesday said the person of interest who had been in custody following the shooting was released Tuesday afternoon without being charged.

Witness accounts differ significantly, Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said, and investigators still are trying to determine what happened.

“Investigators are continuing to corroborate both the physical evidence along with testimony,” Steffen said.

Jacob Taylor, 24, of Hampshire, was killed during an altercation about 2 a.m. Sunday inside the bar. Taylor was there to see rapper King Louie perform, Steffen said.

The shooting occurred during an altercation between members of King Louie’s group and another group, Steffen said. The handgun police believe was used in the shooting has been recovered, Steffen said.

Police are reviewing security video, but multiple cameras inside the bar weren’t working at the time, Steffen said.

Social Bar & Grill has a village license to serve liquor until 2 a.m., Steffen said. Village President Patrick Horcher, who also serves as Wheeling’s liquor commissioner, said officials will want to know what happened and whether people involved in the shooting had been served alcohol.

Punitive action against the bar and its owner, Elgin resident David Brown, could include suspension or revocation of the liquor license and fines.

Sunday’s fatal shooting was not the first at a bar Brown owns.

In 2021, 23-year-old Khalief D. McAllister, of Aurora, was killed and three other people were wounded in front of Trilogy in St. Charles. Brown owns and manages Social Bar & Grill and owned Trilogy, state business records indicate.

Michael D. Carwell, 24, of Aurora, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after the Trilogy shooting and awaits trial.

Trilogy closed within days and ownership surrendered its liquor license. The company folded in 2022, state records indicate.

Social Bar & Grill has the same black-and-white diamond logo that once was displayed at Trilogy.

Brown couldn’t be reached for comment by phone or email. The bar’s social media accounts were deactivated as of Wednesday.

The Trilogy nightclub in St. Charles was the site of a fatal shooting in 2022. The club closed days later and its owner surrendered its liquor license. Daily Herald File Photo