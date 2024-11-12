Lots of legroom at O’Hare’s new parking structure

Chicago has opened a new six-level parking deck at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5. Courtesy Chicago Department of Aviation

After years of a crowded, basic surface parking lot at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5, passengers are getting an upgrade.

The city recently opened a new parking deck with capacity for 1,700 vehicles just in time for the holiday travel rush.

The $191 million structure doubles the number of spots and offers real-time guidance on available spaces, plus 48 electric vehicle charging stations, Chicago Department of Aviation officials said. Short- and long-term parking is available.

“This new garage reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

“It’s an important addition to Terminal 5, ensuring our customers have a convenient and accessible experience from the moment they arrive.”

Passengers can park and walk to Terminal 5 via an enclosed pedestrian bridge.

The deck is six levels high and the first five are fully accessible. A rooftop level is expected to launch later this month. Workers also are improving curbside features with entry and exit roadways, escalators and pedestrian areas.

The garage was built on a portion of the existing Lot D surface parking facility, which still has about 650 spots.

The structure was designed by SCB architects and “its ornamental metal cladding and subtle curves soften the scale of the structure and give it a sense of lightness,” the CDA said.

The city has spent the last few years upgrading Terminal 5, and the deck is part of the massive O’Hare 21 building program, which will include a new Global Terminal.