Motor Werks expansion debate moves to Barrington village board

Barrington Motor Werks (top) wants to expand to the undeveloped lot on the south side of Route 68 across from the business. John Starks

A proposed expansion of the Barrington Motor Werks campus made its way before the village board Monday, as did neighbors complaining about the project.

Motor Werks owner Mario Murgado wants to add a two-story, 110,000-square-foot, two-story building at the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue for a Porsche dealership.

But residential neighbors are opposed, complaining the campus is already too loud and busy.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mario Murgado addresses the Barrington Village Board Monday night, including Trustee Jennifer Wondrasek.

Neighbors argued for berms and different landscaping to deaden noise and lights created by the dealership.

Murgado, who bought the Motor Werks property last year, said he would work on different landscaping, but added he “will not be putting in pine trees to hide my stores.”

Residents continued to raise concerns about test-driven vehicles and the propensity of drivers of car-carrying trucks parking along Grove and Dundee and pulling into their neighborhood so they can back into Motor Werks.

“I am willing to do things to help you, to accommodate you,” Murgado said. “But at the same time, it is a business.”

The village’s plan commission approved of the Porsche expansion, but recommended conditions. Those included 24-hour site management and limitations on lighted signage.

Murgado balked at having a 24-hour site manager on the property, citing possible liability issues, but noted deliveries are now limited to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

He also pushed back at such suggestions of eliminating the red lighting for the Porsche signs.

“This is the brand’s signature,” he said. “It would be like me going to Coca-Cola and saying, ‘Listen, take Coke off because I don't like it on the can.’ I can’t change the brand.”

Some trustees remain leery because of issues at the site in the past.

“I know you're new to the property, so it's probably unfair to say this. But this process would be significantly easier if Motor Werks had been a good neighbor,” Trustee Mike Moran said.

The board is expected to discuss the proposal again Nov. 25.