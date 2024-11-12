Geneva, Carpentersville, St. Charles mayors seek reelection

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2021 Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns has launched his bid for a seventh term.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns is seeking a seventh turn at the helm.

Burns joined other suburban candidates who filed on Tuesday to run for mayor, city councils, school boards and other local elected positions.

The filing period for local races continues through Monday. That will set the ballot for the April 1 election.

Here is an early look at who is running for municipal offices in Kane County:

St. Charles

Lora Vitek

Clint Hull

Incumbent Mayor Lora Vitek, seeking her second term, is being challenged by former Kane County judge Clint Hull. Both filed their petitions on Tuesday.

Incumbent aldermen Ron Silkaitis (Ward 1), Ryan Bongard (Ward 2), Bryan Wirball (Ward 4) and Steve Weber (Ward 5) filed for reelection. Vicki Spellman is seeking the 4-year Ward 3 post, and incumbent Robert “Bob” Gehm is seeking the 2-year Ward 3 post.

Carpentersville

Village President John Skillman faces a challenge from incumbent Trustee Brenda Sandoval in the spring election.

Incumbent Trustee Jim Malone is running for another term on the village board. Sameer Gupta and Dennis Ernest also filed for one of three trustee spots.

Batavia

Former alderman Thomas Connelly filed for mayor in Batavia. Incumbent Ward 2 alderman Leah Leman submitted her petitions. Doug Eldrenkamp is running for the Ward 4 seat, Jim Fahrenbach is seeking the Ward 5 post, and Kevin Malone is seeking a two-year seat in Ward 3.

Mayor Jeff Schielke said last week that he intends to seek a 12th term.

Sugar Grove

Incumbent Jen Konen will face Susan Stillwell for village president. Former Sugar Grove public works director Anthony “Tony” Speciale is seeking a seat on the village board, as is incumbent James “Jamie” White, Michael Roskopf and Nora London. There are three 4-year seats available.

Geneva

William Malecki filed for Ward 1 alderman, incumbent Richard Marks of the 2nd Ward is seeking a fifth term and incumbent Amy Ward is seeking a second term in the 4th Ward.

Algonquin

Incumbent trustees Robert M. Smith, Laura Brehmer and Jerry Glogowski filed petitions Monday for the three 4-year trustee seats. Village Clerk Fred Martin also filed for reelection.

Elburn

Incumbent Village President Jeffrey Walter was the only candidate to file Tuesday in Elburn. First elected to the village board in 2009, Walter is seeking his third term as president.

South Elgin

In South Elgin, Village President Steve Ward filed for reelection, as did incumbent trustees Jennifer Barconi, Mike Kolodziej and Greg Lieser. Incumbent Margo Gray and Pam Blair filed to run for village clerk.

North Aurora

North Aurora Village President Mark Gaffino filed for reelection, and three incumbent trustees — Michael Lowery, Todd Niedzwiedz and Carolyn Bird Salazar — turned in their paperwork to run for the three available seats. Holly O’Brien filed for the position of village clerk.

Maple Park

Maple Park saw one candidate filing Tuesday, with Trustee Tonia Groezinger running for reelection.

East Dundee

Sarah Brittin

Daniel J. Pearson

Two candidates — Trustee Sarah Brittin and Daniel J. Pearson — have filed for village president in East Dundee. Incumbent Village President Jeff Lynam said he plans to seek a second term and will file his petitions by Monday.

Brittin was elected to the village board in 2021. Pearson previously ran for village trustee.

Meanwhile, two trustee candidates — Mathew Oclon and incumbent Andrew Sauder — filed their paperwork on Tuesday. Sauder was first appointed in 2021 and ran in 2023 to fill the rest of his term. He now is running for a 4-year term.

Gilberts

As of Tuesday morning, one candidate — incumbent Jeanne Allen — had filed a nominating petition to run for a village board seat in Gilberts.

Hampshire

Hampshire Village President Mike Reid Jr. is running for reelection. He became the village president in 2021 after serving two terms as a village trustee.

Meanwhile, Erin E.D. Jarnebro and Carl Palmisano filed to run for village trustee seats.

Huntley

Timothy Hoeft

John M. Piwko

Incumbent Village President Timothy J. Hoeft filed paperwork for a second term in Huntley and already has a challenger. Longtime Trustee John M. Piwko also is running for the village president position.

Three candidates — Don Walz, Marilynn Berendt and incumbent Trustee J.R. Westberg — filed to run for three seats on the village board.

Sleepy Hollow

In Sleepy Hollow, two trustees — Jennifer McGuire and Courtney Boe — filed petitions for the village president seat.

William Hof, the village's economic development liaison, and former village trustee Donald Ziemba also filed paperwork to run for village trustee.

West Dundee

In West Dundee, Village President Christopher Nelson filed paperwork to seek his fourth term.

Incumbent Trustees Cheryl Anderley and Dan Wilbrandt also filed for another term on the village board.

Previously filed

Aurora, Elgin and Campton Hills candidates filed petitions in October.

In Aurora, six people are running for mayor. But objections have been filed to the petitions of three candidates. The Aurora electoral board will resume hearings on those objections next week.