Metra’s traveling tribute to veterans hard to miss

Metra on Monday debuted a unique locomotive honoring veterans, active duty service members and reservists that will operate throughout the system this fall and winter.

Metra is debuting a specially designed locomotive to honor veterans, active duty service members and reservists. Courtesy of Metra

The engine displays a bald eagle on the front and is decorated with the American flag and silhouettes of military members saluting.

Unveiling the locomotive on Veterans Day was important as “Metra has strong ties to our nation’s armed forces, with more than 300 veterans and reservists currently at work on our railroad,” Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

“This eye-catching design is another way to express our gratitude for the service of all veterans and for our employees’ continued service to the people of Northeast Illinois,” added Derwinski, a U.S. Navy veteran.

The locomotive will operate this month on the Rock Island Line, then shift to the BNSF and Milwaukee District routes in December. In January, it will run on all three Union Pacific lines.

The design was created in-house by Metra graphic designer Falecia Woods and transferred to the locomotive by a Metra paint shop crew. The engine, Locomotive 120, was updated during its fourth rehab.

Metra has a history of hiring veterans and partners with the U.S. Army on a program to connect employers with former service members.