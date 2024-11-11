Grab your Metra holiday train tickets — they’ll sell faster than flying reindeer

Tickets for Metra’s popular holiday trains go on sale at noon Monday on six lines.

Tickets go on sale Monday for Metra’s holiday train, now available on the BNSF, Metra Electric, Milwaukee North, Rock Island and UP North and Northwest lines. Courtesy of Metra

The decorated trains feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty, the Grinch and treats for young passengers.

“These trains are a small token of our appreciation for our riders,” Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said. “We hope they make Metra part of their holiday tradition.”

The special service is offered on Saturdays from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, on the BSNF, Metra Electric, Milwaukee District North, Rock Island, and Union Pacific North and Northwest lines.

Trips will run the following days: Nov. 30 — Metra Electric; Dec. 7 — BNSF; Dec. 14 — Milwaukee District North, Rock Island and UP Northwest; Dec. 21 — Metra Electric and UP North.

Passengers can ride the train back to their starting point or enjoy downtown Chicago and use their ticket to return home later that day. Trains only stop at designated stations.

Metra Electric Line riders will be able to visit the North Pole at Millennium Station featuring games, face painting, refreshments and holiday music; other downtown stations will be decorated as well.

Meanwhile, as the holiday trains will operate throughout December regular commuters might be lucky enough to catch one.

Metra is also donating tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago.

Tickets cost $5 and are expected to sell quickly. To order, go to shop.metra.com/password. More information is available at metra.com/HolidayTrains.