Quarterfinal football matchups and game times

Class 8A

No. 9 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (10-1) at No. 1 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (11-0), Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-3) at No. 12 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Naperville (Central) (10-1) at No. 2 LaGrange (Lyons) (11-0), Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

No. 27 Gurnee (Warren) (7-4) at No. 14 Elmhurst (York) (9-2), Fri., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Class 7A

No. 24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (8-3) at No. 17 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (9-2), Fri., Nov. 15, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Downers Grove (North) (10-1) at No. 4 Batavia (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Quincy (Sr.) (11-0) at No. 10 Chicago (St. Rita) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-3) vs. No. 6 Normal (Community) (10-1) at Barda-Dowling Stadium, Sat., Nov. 16, 5 p.m.

Class 6A

No. 4 Belvidere (North) (10-1) at No. 1 Cary (Grove) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Geneva (10-1) at No. 7 Lake Forest (H.S.) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (10-1) at No. 5 Chatham (Glenwood) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Kankakee (Sr.) (10-1) at No. 2 Oak Lawn (Richards) (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (9-2) at No. 1 Sycamore (H.S.) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 3 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (9-2) at No. 2 Rochelle (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Morris (7-4) at No. 1 Chicago (Morgan Park) (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Peoria (H.S.) (9-2) vs. No. 6 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (8-3) at Peoria Stadium, Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 12 Burbank (St. Laurence) (8-3) at No. 9 Chicago (DePaul) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Dixon (H.S.) (10-1) at No. 7 Coal City (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Mt. Zion (8-3) at No. 1 Breese (Central) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Normal (University) (9-2) at No. 6 Cahokia (H.S.) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 9 Lombard (Montini) (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Wilmington (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (10-1) at Pecatonica, Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Nashville (10-1) at No. 9 Tolono (Unity) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Benton (8-3) at No. 6 Monticello (9-2), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 1 Farmington (11-0) vs. No. 12 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (8-3) at Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington], Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (11-0) at No. 6 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Pana (H.S.) (10-1) at No. 1 Johnston City (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Quincy (Notre Dame) (10-1) at No. 2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (10-1), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 12 Galena (H.S.) (7-4) at No. 1 LeRoy (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) (10-1) at No. 2 Lena (L.-Winslow) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Casey (Westfield) (10-1) at No. 1 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (10-1) vs. No. 3 Camp Point (Central) (10-1) at Hardin (Calhoun), Sat., Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Stevenson’s Aiden Elliot, right, celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with teammate Griffin Suren during their Class 8A second-round playoff win over Glenbard East last week. The Patriots will travel to Lincoln-Way East in the quarterfinals on Friday.