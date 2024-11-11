‘Edgy’ Tim: The Year of the Quarterback

Downers Grove North junior quarterback Owen Lansu is committed to play at Minnesota. Courtesy of Tim O’Halloran

I’ve been talking about how this has become the Year of the Quarterback, not just in the Daily Herald readership area but also statewide.

The task of narrowing a list of quarterbacks worthy of serious consideration for postseason honors is a big task, never mind naming one quarterback overall. Here are several worthy quarterback candidates for consideration as player of the year in the Daily Herald readership area.

Burlington Central senior Jackson Alcorn

Alcorn, who was a multiyear starter for the Rockets, led his team to the 7A state playoffs where the Rockets lost to Geneva last weekend. Alcorn finished with 2,082 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Alcorn is still uncommitted and has drawn recruiting attention from various FCS and D2 level programs.

Geneva senior Tony Chahino

Chahino has been one of the biggest sleeper names to emerge this season. Through 10 weeks he has thrown for 2,395 yards and scored a combined 40 touchdowns, helping the Vikings into the Class 7A quarterfinals against Lake Forest. Chahino is drawing recruiting attention from several D2/NAIA/D3 programs.

St. Charles North senior Ethan Plumb

A rare four-year starter for the North Stars, Plumb has thrown for 2,212 yards and 36 touchdowns. Plumb has been on several college short lists and has drawn recruiting interest from Power 4 to D3 schools.

West Aurora junior Mason Atkins

Atkins has an offer from Toledo along with increased recruiting attention from various Division 1 programs. Atkins set a school record this season by throwing 32 touchdown passes.

Downers Grove North junior Owen Lansu

Lansu is already committed to Minnesota and is once again leading the Trojans deep into the postseason. Lansu is an impressive arm talent who can make every required throw. And he’s a threat running the football.

Naperville North senior Jacob Bell

Bell is verbally committed to Ball State. He accumulated an impressive 3,223 yards of total offense along with a combined 44 touchdowns. Bell already looks college ready physically and is a true dual threat signal caller who is as comfortable in the pocket as he is outside. His accuracy improved greatly compared to a season ago.

Naperville Central senior Sebby Hayes

Hayes might just be one of the better stories this season after overcoming two major knee injuries and leading the Redhawks into the Class 8A quarterfinals. Hayes, who has been drawing recruiting interest from several levels, made a recent game day visit to Purdue. He’s a big, strong overall athlete who is drawing interest at both quarterback and possibly tight end at the next level.

St. Francis junior Brady Palmer

Palmer, who already holds a half dozen Division 1 scholarship offers, has been a huge key in getting St Francis into the Class 5A quarterfinals.

York senior Bruno Massel

Add Bruno Massel to the “came out of nowhere” category this season. Massel, who combines a strong and accurate arm with track speed, has fit in perfectly with the Dukes’ balanced offense.

Libertyville senior Quinn Schambow

Schambow, who is verbally committed to play baseball at Oklahoma State, made the most of his senior season. In 10 games, Schambow threw for 3.262 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Barrington senior Nick Peipert

Peipert, verbally committed to FCS St. Thomas, is another multiyear starter. He threw for an impressive 2,265 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

Fremd junior Johnny O'Brien

O'Brien, committed to Northwestern, just wrapped up his 2024 season by throwing for 3,009 yards and 39 touchdowns. O'Brien was one of the keys to getting the Vikings back into the IHSA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

Maine South sophomore Jameson Purcell

Purcell was able to win the starting job in midseason, and the Hawks never looked back. They’ve won seven straight games since a 1-3 start. Purcell, who already holds multiple Division 1 scholarship offers along with high Power 4 interest, will look to keep the Hawks rolling this weekend against Loyola Academy.

Prospect senior Jack Skoog

Skoog, a multiyear starter, ended the 2024 season by throwing for 2,006 yards and 24 touchdowns. He wrapped up his senior year Friday night in an epic 52-49 loss at Normal Community.

Hersey senior Colton Gumino

Gumino, who is verbally committed to UCLA, is another multiyear starter. Gumino this season, according to Max Preps, passed for 2.265 yards and 20 touchdowns while also being a constant threat to run the ball.