Police ID persons of interest in shooting outside Elk Grove Village home

Elk Grove Village police said Monday they’ve identified several persons of interest in the shooting of a man outside a home early Sunday.

However, no one is yet in custody, said Deputy Chief Scott Eisenmenger.

Eisenmenger said videos retrieved from doorbell cameras on the 500 block of Dogwood Trail, license plate reading cameras, and other cameras have proved invaluable in helping police identify the persons of interest.

Investigators have also identified a dark-colored sedan that may have been involved in the shooting, he added.

The investigation “is still very active and ongoing,” Eisenmenger said.

Patrol officers found a man with a bullet wound to the head on the 1200 block of Aspen Lane — about a block away from the driveway of a home where the shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man received first aid at the scene and then was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where police said he is stable and recovering.

Police said an unoccupied Toyota Camry belonging to an acquaintance of the shooting victim was struck with bullets in the driveway. A single-family home across the street also was hit, police said, but no other injuries were reported.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated event, and there is no further threat to the community.