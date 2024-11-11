Things to do Nov. 15-21: Morton’s IllumiBrew, Brookfield Zoo’s Reindeer Run and more

Sample seasonal beers, ciders and meads from Chicago-area breweries stationed along the Illumination trail during IllumiBrew Friday, Nov. 15, at the Morton Arboretum. Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Starts before Friday

Weed Ladies Winter Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 14-16, at the Naper Settlement Daniels House, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Seasonal floral arrangements for sale. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free. napersettlement.org.

“Moana Jr.”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14-15, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16- 17, at the Wheaton Park District Community Center Memorial Auditorium, 1777 S. Blanchard Road, Wheaton. Tickets are $10 at wheatonparkdistrict.com.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14-15, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Wheaton College Jenks Hall, 433 Howard St., Wheaton. Arena Theater's production of Shakespeare’s comedy. $11.50-$17.25. tickets.wheaton.edu.

Friday, Nov. 15

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday; $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

See a variety of antique slot machines at the Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine and Jukebox Show this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Daily Herald file photo

Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. See a selection of antique slot machines, jukeboxes, advertising memorabilia, gumball and penny arcade machines, music boxes, pinball machines, antique video games, vinyl records and more. Friday is early-bird preview. Admission is $8 for Saturday or Sunday, $12 for both days, $50 for a three-day pass for adults; free for kids. chicagolandshow.com/attendees.

Santa at Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Visit with Santa. Pet owners can bring their furry friends to Pet Nights from 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 2. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Stroll through an array of illuminated displays at Lightscape, running Friday, Nov. 15, through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select dates Friday, Nov. 15, through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

See more than 3 million colorful lights at the annual ZooLights celebration at Lincoln Park Zoo Friday, Nov. 15, through Jan. 5. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Zoo

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. select dates Friday, Nov. 15, through Jan. 5 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. See more than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10; free on select Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

IllumiBrew: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample seasonal beers, ciders and meads from Chicago-area breweries stationed along the Illumination trail. Stop at warming areas along the way. Snacks and hot beverages available for purchase until 9:30 p.m. Tickets, which are $95, $85 for members, include 15 three-ounce beer samples and a tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $50, $45 for members. mortonarb.org.

“Explore the Sound” concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 College Ave., Naperville. Concert Choir, Chorale, Chamber Singers and guest instrumentalists will perform. $7. northcentralcollege.edu/explore-sound.

Mom Prom: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Dancing, music, snacks and beverages. For 21 and older. Registration required. $45-$55 (includes two drink tickets). parkfun.com.

“The Cover of Life”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15-24, at GreenMan Theatre, 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. GreenMan Theatre Troupe’s production of R.T. Robinson’s drama about three women during World War II. $15-$20. greenmantheatre.org.

“Annie Jr.”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Children’s Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Co. production based on the comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical. $14-$16. cteelgin.com.

Camerata Chicago — Handel’s “Messiah”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago; 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at New Covenant Church, 1 Bunting Lane, Naperville; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. The Camerata Chicago Orchestra and Choir will perform the Hallelujah Chorus. $50; $40 for seniors; $10 for students with ID; $2 for kids 14 and younger with a paying adult. Cameratachicago.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 1, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Theatre 121’s musical reimagines classic scenes from the original film. No matinee on Nov. 16. $15-$33. woodstockoperahouse.com.

“The Christmas Express”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15-24, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., 8th floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company’s production of Pat Cook’s play is a nostalgic story of eccentric small-town characters wisecracking their way to finding the true wonder of Christmas. $23-$25. elgin-theatre.org/the-season.

“You Can’t Take It With You”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at ECC SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC College Theatre’s production of the classic screwball comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. $12-$15. eccartscenter.org.

“The Odd Couple”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15-24, at the Performing Arts Center at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Mismatched roommates Oscar (a sloppy sports writer) and Felix (a fastidious news writer) come together in this comedy classic directed by Brian Gill. $15-$25. events.harpercollege.edu.

Highwood Holiday Light Village: Daily Friday, Nov. 15, through Thursday, Jan. 2, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free. chamberhp.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Body Mind Spirit Celebration: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Festival of all things holistic with over 150 vendors, 80 presenters and more. Tickets start at $15 for a two-day pass. bmse.net.

Howliday Parade: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at River Bend Community Park, 6N517 Geneva Ave., St. Charles. On-site doggy vendors along a half-mile trail, a costume contest and photos with Santa. $5 per dog. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Mini Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Books, comics, movies and games, with activities, giveaways and an artist alley. Costumes are encouraged. Free. vapld.info.

Family Holiday Movies: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. See “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Free. glenellynchamber.com/holiday.

MSI Tree Lighting: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. See more than 50 twinkling holiday trees, each decorated to represent a different country, and live performances honoring those cultures. The grand tree lighting is at 11 a.m. with Santa. Museum admission: Adults $25.95; kids 3-11 $14.95; free for members. msichicago.org.

Zion Turkey Shoot Out: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Leisure Center Sports Arena, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion. Participate in one of six coed age groups for ages 5 and older for a chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey. Free. zionparkdistrict.com.

Local Author Fest: 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. Connect with local authors and browse books for sale. gpld.org.

“Illumination: Tree Lights” returns to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle Saturday, Nov. 16, through Jan. 4. Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Illumination: Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. New this year is an Illumination sensory evening Dec. 3. The exhibition is closed select Mondays and Tuesdays and on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. Art exhibits, musicians and performances in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall. artwauk.com.

“The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the Athenaeum Theater, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $44-$89. athenaeumcenter.org.

Brookfield Zoo’s 2-mile Reindeer Run takes place Saturday, Nov. 16. Courtesy of CZS Brookfield Zoo

Reindeer Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Run the two-mile course entirely within Brookfield Zoo and be the first to see the lights of Holiday Magic. Strollers welcome. Members $30; nonmembers $35. Register: brookfieldzoo.org/ReindeerRun.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto’s “Hansel & Gretel”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. Nov. 16-17: $8-$25; Nov. 24: $10-$35. Tickets: sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s “Scandinavian Showcase”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Featuring works by Nordic composers: Edvard Grieg’s Overture In “Autumn”; Carl Nielsen’s “Saga-Drøm,” based on an Icelandic tale; and Niels Gade’s Michelangelo Overture. Concert Artists Guild International Competition winner Ariel Horowitz will perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor. $10-$43. dupagesymphony.org.

Jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn and his quartet will perform with Tatum Langley Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. Courtesy of Jeremy Kahn

Jeremy Kahn Quartet with Tatum Langley: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn and his quartet are joined by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Tatum Langley. $30 (includes three beverages). norrisculturalarts.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates Saturday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30-$85. goodmantheatre.org.

Sunday, Nov. 17

GCHS Booster Club Turkey Trot 5K: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Grayslake Central High School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Proceeds support the high school athletic programs. $35, $30 for kids 14 and younger. gchsboosterclub.org.

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, through the first weekend in January at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. Adults $25.95; kids 3-11 $14.95. msichicago.org.

Lake County Folk Club presents Anne Hills: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Grayslake Village Hall, 10 Seymour Ave., Grayslake. Contemporary folk music. $20, $15 for members. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

Monday, Nov. 18

Pet Nights: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Leashed cats and dogs are welcome to join their owners for photos with Santa. Fashion Outlets of Chicago will donate $10 to PAWS Chicago for each Santa visit during Pet Nights. Free. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See the 1999 film “October Sky” with Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper and Laura Dern. $1 at the door (cash only). Concessions for purchase. paramountaurora.com/events.

“Songs From The Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Kaitlyn Davis in concert with songs by Carole King, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Jason Robert Brown and more. Tickets start at $75. marriotttheatre.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Poinsettia Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 20 to Dec. 15, at the Cantigny Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Annual holiday sale featuring 17 varieties and three different sizes of poinsettias. cantigny.org.

Holiday Twilight Shop: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in downtown Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual event features holiday carolers, drinks specials, local gift card giveaways and more. $20 in advance; $25 the day of; $30 includes raffle and one drink. arlingtonhcc.com.

Downtown Wheaton Holiday Stroll: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in downtown Wheaton. Downtown Wheaton Association’s annual event features sips, small bites and discounts at more than 15 participating shops. $10. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Illinois Libraries Present: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Join Chef Art Smith on his culinary journey and bring some of his inspiration into your holiday season. He’ll be joined by Chicago journalist Monica Eng. Registration required. illinoislibrariespresent.com.

Irish Session: 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. A casual gathering of musicians playing traditional Irish music on traditional Irish instruments. Hear live reels, hornpipes, slip jigs and traditional Irish tunes. wsirish.org/content.aspx.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Bliss Holiday Boutique & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Makray Memorial Golf Club, 1010 S. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Vendors, live holiday entertainment and lunch. Hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Biz Net. $45. business.barringtonchamber.com/events.

Holiday Sip & Stroll: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Sample specialty food and drinks at pop-up locations along the walkways among the light displays. Join the holiday dance party, visit with the zoo’s animal ambassadors and take a spin on the anniversary Ferris wheel or the carousel. General admission $40; all-inclusive drink tickets $100. brookfieldzoo.org/HolidaySipAndStroll.

Chicago Sinfonietta’s Culture Chronicles: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Led by guest conductor Vinay Parameswaran, the Chicago Sinfonietta performs Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Elegia Andina,” the Chicago premiere of Juan Pablo Contreras’ “Alma Monarca” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. $17-$67. chicagosinfonietta.org.

Craft By Beer Advent Calendar: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Sip an adult beverage as you personalize an Advent calendar. Must be 21 or older; valid ID is required. $20. Register: napersettlement.org.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, and 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, at the Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Children’s Theatre of Winnetka production of the Disney musical about a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist far away from New York City. $18. childrenstheatrewinnetka.com.

“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play”: Previews Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23 (matinee); regular run: Nov. 23 (evening) through Dec. 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Return to WBFR Studios on Christmas Eve in 1946. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey to find the true spirit of the holiday season, complete with live sound effects, radio jingles and more. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Previews: $30 adults, $20 students; regular run: $48 adults, $34 students. oillamptheater.org.

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 24 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. Free. epd.org.

Marriott Theatre's “White Christmas” delivers preholiday cheer. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, with select 1 p.m. shows Thursdays through Dec. 29 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The story of showbiz buddies and military comrades Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Ticket prices start at $63. marriotttheatre.com.

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15 at Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is a holiday tale about the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. $42-$44. atthemac.org.