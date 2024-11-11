advertisement
Pitchfork Music Festival won’t return to Chicago in 2025

Posted November 11, 2024 3:30 pm
By Miriam Di Nunzio

Pitchfork Music Festival, long a staple on Chicago’s big summer music fest scene, announced Monday that it will not be returning to Chicago in 2025.

In a social media post, the festival’s organizers stated the rapidly evolving music festival landscape was behind the decision to call it quits after 19 years in the city, writing in part:

“This decision was not made lightly. For 19 years, Pitchfork Music Festival has been a celebration of music, art, and community — a space where memories were made, voices were amplified, and the shared love of music brought us all together. The Festival, while aligned with the taste of the Pitchfork editorial team, has always been a collaborative effort, taking on a life of its own as a vital pillar of the Chicago arts scene. We are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for being our Festival’s home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances, and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year.”

The festival has taken place in Union Park since 2006, except for a pandemic-era cancellation in 2020.

Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

