Wheeling police identify man shot to death following early morning bar fight

Wheeling police say a person of interest is in custody in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Hampshire man at a Wheeling bar early Sunday.

Police said Jacob Taylor was shot following an altercation just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Social Bar and Grill located at 401 E. Dundee Road.

Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said investigators are interviewing witnesses and patrons to independently corroborate the events leading to the shooting.

Taylor was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

No other patrons were injured. Witnesses told police the shooter fled the scene.

The Wheeling Police Department’s Investigations Division is asking anyone who may have information to call (847) 459-2632.