Police: Man shot in driveway of Elk Grove Village home

Elk Grove Village police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Sunday in the driveway of a home.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Dogwood Trail. They arrived and located a man with a bullet wound to the head about a block away near the 1200 block of Aspen Lane, police said.

The man received first aid at the scene and then was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where police said he is stable and recovering.

No one is in custody at this time, police said, but investigators are reviewing surveillance video from residences in the neighborhood and locating additional witnesses.

Police said an unoccupied Toyota Camry belonging to an acquaintance of the shooting victim was struck with bullets in the driveway. A single-family home across the street also was hit, police said, but no other injuries were reported and there is believed to be no further threat to the community.

Police said a witness reported a dark-colored sedan may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at (847) 357-4100 or call 911.