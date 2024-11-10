Man shot to death at Wheeling bar; police searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday at a Wheeling bar, authorities said.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred at the Social Bar and grill, 401 E. Dundee Road.

Police said officers called to the scene just after 2 a.m. found the victim, who was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses and bystanders told police that the shooting followed an altercation. The shooter fled the scene, police said. No other patrons were reported injured.

Officers and investigators are actively pursuing leads, while a social services team is preparing to notify family members of the victim, according to police.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting the Wheeling Police Department Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 459-2632.