How Illinois’ congressional Democrats are preparing for the political battles ahead

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider expects the Republicans' first legislative proposals in the new Congress will include efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

Rather than celebrating their victories at the polls, members of Illinois’ Democratic congressional delegation were somber last week because of Republican Donald Trump’s reelection to the presidency.

They acknowledged millions of Americans are deeply concerned about Republicans taking control of the Oval Office, the U.S. Senate and possibly the U.S. House — and the policies and laws that shift could bring.

But they also began girding for the political fights ahead and urged like-minded Americans to do the same.

“The antidote to despair is action, and there will be plenty to do,” said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, a Chicagoan who represents the largely suburban 3rd District.

What’s on the GOP’s agenda?

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park heard fears about Trump’s agenda from neighbors and friends the morning after Election Day. He expects the Republicans’ first legislative proposals in the new Congress will include efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act and the climate-change elements of the Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider predicts Republicans will try to eliminate the climate-change elements of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Schneider also predicts Trump and the GOP will introduce immigration-related legislation that will “demonize” immigrants.

“Those three will be at the top of their list,” said Schneider, of the 10th District.

To combat those proposals, Schneider urged people to share their opinions with their representatives and help groups that advocate for the targeted issues.

“We can never lose our hope, our optimism and our commitment to our principles and our priorities,” he said.

Schneider has built a reputation for bipartisanship since first being elected to Congress in 2012, and he said he’ll use the relationships he’s built with Republicans to push his legislative proposals forward.

“It makes those conversations easier to start and more likely to succeed,” Schneider said.

‘A sensible voice’

In public remarks throughout his political career, Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville has routinely referred to his time as a scientist. That professional background will come in handy during the next Congress, Foster said, as lawmakers debate artificial intelligence regulations, an issue that isn’t naturally partisan.

“It’s going to be really, really important,” Foster said.

Foster believes his experience on subcommittees that deal with monetary policy, digital assets and the financial aspects of national security will help him work with a Republican majority as the U.S. further develops policies regarding China.

“Any legislator who has a sensible voice in those particular areas will be listened to,” Foster said.

All 17 of Illinois’ congressional representatives won reelection. The three Republicans — Darin LaHood of the Peoria area, Mary Miller of downstate Oakland and Mike Bost of downstate Murphysboro — publicly celebrated Trump’s victory on social media.

In a thread of posts on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, Bost said Americans “are desperate for fearless leadership, secure borders, a strong economy, and an end to the woke nonsense.”

“I’m confident that President-Elect Donald Trump will deliver on all fronts,” Bost added.

Conflicting messages

In a post on X, LaHood said Americans “sent a resounding message” that they want secure borders, lower costs and safer communities. “I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to deliver for Illinois and our country,” LaHood wrote.

Across the political aisle, Ramirez heard a different message from voters. One of the more left-leaning members of the Illinois delegation, Ramirez believes Democrats must recommit “to the progressive, working people-centered policies that are widely popular across the country.”

“If we want to be the party of unity and coalition, we cannot continue to ignore the demands and critiques of those who want to be with us but are demanding a more just and moral foreign policy and an agenda that lifts up working people over corporate interests,” Ramirez said. “If we do not listen, we are bound to repeat our mistakes.”