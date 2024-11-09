You may see more coyotes this time of year. Here’s why and what you should do

Suburban residents may see more coyotes between now and February as the young leave their parents to find mates and stake out their own territories. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

We can get along, it just takes common sense and respect.

No, we’re not talking about politics — although that’s good advice for that, too — but coyotes, which are more visible this time of year.

Between now and February, young coyotes are leaving their parents to find mates and stake out territories of their own. Some already have left the den where they grew up and are on the move.

Because most areas already are occupied, young coyotes are forced to move around looking for unclaimed territory, experts say. They’re also more active because food is less plentiful and they are working harder to find it.

With less vegetation, fewer places to hide and soon snow falling, there is a better chance you may spot a coyote out and about. That doesn’t mean their numbers are growing.

“People get panicked when they see more coyotes. They assume there’s more of them out there,” said Dan Thompson, ecologist for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

“We’ve already gotten a number of calls. We want them here, but conflict can arise, that’s why we try to educate people,” he added.

While you may be seeing them more in the next few months, coyotes are pretty much everywhere all the time, experts say.

“Even if you’ve never seen a coyote in your neighborhood, they’re there,” according to Thompson.

If you see one, keep eye contact, don’t approach and don’t be alarmed, experts say. Coyotes are intuitive but shy of human contact, so if you see one on a walk, make yourself very big and loud to scare it away.

“If you are in the preserves or your neighborhood and are fortunate enough to see a coyote, enjoy the sighting,” added Chris Anchor, senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserves of Cook County. “And always remember you should never feed wild mammals.”

The higher visibility this time of year is why your town, county or local forest preserve district may be dispensing information about coyotes, their habits, how to coexist and contacts for who and when to call if assistance is needed.

“It puts people more at ease when they understand what’s going on,” Thompson said.

While coyote attacks on humans are rare and don’t often cause serious injuries, people with pets should be vigilant. Coyotes can target dogs to eliminate perceived threats to their young and competition for food, but most often they coexist with no issue, experts say. Dogs that tend to be territorial and bark vigorously can trigger an attack, however.

“We really only hear about negative interactions during the denning season,” from the end of spring through July, said Jim Grego, wildlife ecologist with the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

Coyotes are the largest predator in the area and are vital to the ecological community by keeping small animals and rodents, including squirrels, rabbits, mice and voles, in check, experts say.

They’re also omnivores, meaning they will eat fruit and vegetables, as well. Hungry coyotes may be drawn to unsecured garbage cans, pet food, open compost piles, bird feeders or fruit that’s under trees and shrubs, according to the Forest Preserves of DuPage County.

For more information on coexisting with coyotes and keeping pets safe, visit dupageforest.org; fpdcc.com/nature; or lcfpd.org.

A coyote is caught on camera at Captain Daniel Wright Woods Forest Preserve in Mettawa. Coyotes will be more visible between now and February as youngsters leave home to establish their own territories. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve District, file