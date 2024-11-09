30 Days for 30 Vets program gives back to veterans with home improvements

Retired Army combat engineer Thomas Ewertowski, right, is shown with his wife, Barbara, and Michael Adams, a U.S. Marines veteran and Bremer Team-Keller Williams Success Realty agent. Ewertowski is one of 30 McHenry County veterans selected as a 30 Days for 30 Vets program recipient. Courtesy of Dawn Bremer

Vietnam veteran Thomas Ewertowski of Huntley learned this month that he was selected alongside 29 other veterans by 30 Days for 30 Vets, a program that offers 30 different home renovations for veterans in need each day of November.

The Bremer Team-Keller Williams Success Realty initiative was established not only to recognize deserving veterans throughout the month including Veterans Day but also to give back and help improve those veterans’ homes.

In Ewertowski’s case, that will mean a new air-conditioning unit and furnace donated by Jett’s Heating & Air. When the retired Army combat engineer’s central air-conditioning system failed in June, he had to make do through the summer with a couple of window units to ensure his wife, who has a heart condition, was comfortable.

“It is great to see that vets are now getting recognized and getting a lot of benefits. When I got out … they pretty much sent me home and told me to forget I was ever in the war, which didn’t sit too well with me for the last 50 years,” said Ewertowski.

The 30 Days for 30 Vets program provides selected veterans with home improvements, such as new kitchen appliances, counter tops, hot water heaters, a new roof, and more.

Dawn Bremer, owner and CEO of The Bremer Team, said the journey from launching the McHenry County-wide program to reading through the nominations and notifying winning veterans has been an experience beyond measure, rich with connection, gratitude, and impact.

“To be in the presence of these veterans, to hear their stories and witness their needs, it’s been unbelievable,” Bremer said. “It’s like they’ve been waiting decades to be appreciated.”

Marines veteran and Bremer Team agent Michael Adams said he and Bremer have encountered more than a few veterans whose first reaction was to offer their prize to another who might need it more.

“It just goes to show their continued selflessness,” said Bremer.

Bremer and Adams said they still are in the process of notifying recipients. For those who’ve been notified, project scheduling is underway. Each day this month, a new recipient’s story appears on the 30 Days for 30 Vets and Bremer Team Facebook pages.

Since the program’s launch this summer, more than 20 area businesses stepped up to provide goods and services, including Home Depot, which not only is providing roughly $65,000 in materials and goods but also will supply more than 100 volunteers to assist with installations.

“Giving back is part of (Home Depot’s) core values. Giving back to veterans in the community is among my favorites,” said Geri Quirk-Blanken, manager of the Volo Home Depot store as well as the business’ District 145 community captain. “I love seeing the community come together and businesses helping each other for the greater cause.”

The next call to action is to recruit skilled volunteers willing to help with installations.

“We’re going to need people to help execute this,” Bremer said. “We’ll need people who know how to install a storm door or a water heater, somebody willing to do some carpentry for a day.”

Those interested are encouraged to contact bremerteaminfo@gmail.com. For other information, call (847) 456-6334, visit 30daysfor30vets.com or find the group on Facebook.