Activate Games bringing ‘unique’ gaming to Naperville

Posted November 09, 2024 11:02 am
Alicia Fabbre
 

Activate Games is bringing interactive gaming to Naperville.

City council members this week approved plans for Activate Games to locate within the Fox River Commons shopping center on Route 59 between LaFox and Ogden Ave. Activate Games would take over an 11,900-square-foot storefront within the center.

The amusement facility, at 804 S. Route 59, would offer a variety of live action gaming adventures including an interactive climbing wall or a hide and seek game where players try to avoid four electronic “eyes” from spotting them.

“We are confident that Activate Games would add something unique to the Naperville area,” Jeremiah Sizemore, president of Activate Naperville, wrote in a letter to the city describing the project.

He said Activate Games is expanding throughout the United States. In Illinois, Activate Games has one location in Oak Brook. Naperville would be the company’s second location, according to the company’s website.

