Hoffman Estates sees season end with second round loss to Lincoln-Way Central

Talk about making up for lost time.

That’s exactly what Tyler Tulk did for Lincoln-Way Central on Friday night in a 49-28 win over Hoffman Estates in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Tulk missed the Knights’ opening-round game against Maine West with an ankle injury, but he showed no lingering effects Friday night. Running from a multitude of formations, Tulk followed his massive offensive line and burst through holes, making cutbacks for long gains or simply outrunning defenders. He finished with 250 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries.

“I’ve never scored five touchdowns in a game before,” Tulk said. “That was a great experience.

“The offensive line was just amazing, and with all the formations we run out of, the defense really doesn’t know what to expect. I just stay behind the line, see where the hole is and make my cut.”

The Knights (8-3) finished with 441 rushing yards on 48 attempts. They only attempted three passes and completed just one of them, but it went for a 38-yard touchdown from Drew Woodburn to Luke Andresen early in the first quarter that gave Central its first lead at 14-7. Hoffman Estates’ Willie Baldwin returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown for the game’s first score, and Tulk answered with a 13-yard touchdown run later in the quarter two plays after he broke off a 31-yard gain to reach the 22.

“We haven’t been behind a lot this year, so we were a little angry after that,” Tulk said about the early deficit. “But, we knew what we had to do and we went out and executed.”

Did they ever.

Not only did Tulk have a big game, but fellow running back Luke Tingley ran for 126 yards on 17 carries, providing the thunder to Tulk’s lightning. After Woodburn’s TD pass to Andresen, Tulk added a 22-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead and a four-yard TD run by Tingley put the Knights ahead 28-7 with 2:35 to play until halftime.

Hoffman Estates showed signs of life late in the first half when quarterback Nate Cleveland tossed an 18-yard TD to Torey Baskin with 38.8 to play, making it 28-14 at halftime. The Knights’ defense limited Hoffman Estates to 82 total yards in the first half while the Central offense gained 295.

“They beat us up front on both sides of the ball,” Hoffman Estates coach Tim Heyse said. “It’s hard to get much done when the other team is beating you up front.”

Lincoln-Way Central, which visits Bradley-Bourbonnais in the quarterfinals next week, received the second-half kickoff and marched 60 yards on just four plays. Tingley ran for gains of 13 and 18 yards before Tulk ripped off a 28-yard gain and went over from the 1 on the next play. Tulk’s fourth TD, a six-yard burst, came after Carick Richards intercepted a Cleveland pass and returned it to the 10. That score gave Central a 42-14 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Tulk scored from 11 yards out for a 49-14 lead.

“It was important for us to come back with a touchdown right away after being down 7-0,” Central coach Dave Woodburn said. “Our guys responded very well, and our offensive line was just outstanding. I have to give all the credit to our offensive coaching staff. I don’t even see a lot of our offensive plays because I am talking to the defense on the sideline, but they do a great job.

“The defense also played very well. We knew we had to know where Cleveland was at all times. He’s a heck of a talent, but we did a good job of containing him.”

Hoffman Estates, which finishes at 7-4, got an eight-yard TD run by Cleveland and a 32-yard touchdown run by JMari Jackson in the fourth quarter to provide the final score.

