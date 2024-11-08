Police chiefs launch podcast to ‘demystify’ law enforcement

Police chiefs from across Illinois, including the suburbs, have partnered with WGN to launch the “Behind the Badge” podcast. Courtesy of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police

In his 30-year law enforcement career, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen has answered plenty of questions from citizens about his profession.

One in particular stands out: “Why can’t you shoot guns out of criminals’ hands like on TV?”

The question, he told us this week, indicates a gap between what many see as police work — mostly from movie and television dramatizations or limited interactions with officers — and the reality of the job.

Hoping to narrow that gap, Jogmen and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police partnered this year with WGN Radio and host David Hochberg to launch the “Behind the Badge” podcast.

With the tagline “You Have the Right to Remain Informed,” the show features a rotating panel of police chiefs from across the state, including Jogmen and Elgin Chief Ana Lalley. They discuss their work and issues related to policing with moderator Hochberg, host of the weekly “Home Sweet Home Chicago” show on WGN Radio.

The goal, Jogmen told us, is to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

“We thought, what better way to demystify law enforcement,” he said.

Episodes have covered topics ranging from empowering female officers to tips for staying safe in public to how officers stay resilient in the face of protests.

They also answer listener questions such as, “What are police allowed to do about panhandling? and “Do officers speed through red lights for doughnuts?” (Answer: No, if you see an officer turn on their emergency lights to go through a red and then turn them off, they’re probably rushing to a call that requires some stealth, like a burglary in progress.)

Upcoming episodes will highlight field training officers and dispatchers, including one from Highland Park who was on duty when the mass shooting occurred at the city’s 2022 Independence Day parade.

AJ Bailey, deputy director of the ILACP, said the podcast is an opportunity for people to gain insight into how law enforcement operates, as well as the public safety challenges facing their communities.

“People genuinely enjoy getting to know more about those behind the badge and public safety issues; plus, it doesn’t hurt that we can provide a few good laughs along the way,” she wrote in an email.

So far, Jogmen said, the response from the public and within the law enforcement community has been positive.

“We really have two audiences, the public and law enforcement, and sometimes we can be our own worst critics,” he said. “But the feedback we’re hearing is that people who are listening are getting something out of it.”

We asked Jogmen whether he and his fellow chiefs on the show have to walk a line between full transparency and keeping some of their methods and operations behind closed doors.

“I can’t think of too many episodes where we’ve kept things close to the vest,” he answered. “That would defeat the purpose of this.”

You can check out “Behind the Badge” through the ILACP website, www.ilchiefs.org or its YouTube channel.

In memoriam

Round Lake Beach police are mourning the sudden death this week of Cmdr. Christopher Cordes.

Cordes, 56, of Antioch, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

“His commitment and dedication to this community will never be forgotten,” Chief Wayne Wilde Jr. said in an announcement of Cordes’ passing. “Please keep his family and members of our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

According to his LinkedIn bio, Cordes had served with the department for more than 21 years, starting in 2003 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in May 2022 and two months later became a commander.

He’s survived by his wife, Tracy, two children and three grandchildren.

