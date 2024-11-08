3 Aurora mayor hopefuls accused of conspiring to force a primary

The petitions of three mayoral candidates in the city of Aurora have been challenged. Courtesy of city of Aurora

Three candidates for Aurora mayor are fighting to stay on the ballot after a woman has accused them of conspiring illegally to force a February primary.

The objections call Jazmine Garcia and Karina Garcia “sham candidates” and say they conspired with another candidate, Alderman-at-large John Laesch, by collecting signatures for each other or having supporters do so. They acted as a de facto political party, according to the objections, and Aurora’s election is nonpartisan.

Doing so violates state election law, according to John Fogerty, the attorney for Tara Loza, who filed the objections. Loza collected signatures for Mayor Richard Irvin, who is seeking re-election.

The city's electoral board started hearings for the objections Friday morning. They were continued to Nov. 18 and Nov. 20.

Loza also alleged that Jazmine Garcia did not submit enough valid signatures. She alleged that Karina Garcia did not file a valid economic interest statement, was not registered to vote at the address on her petition, and did not put her full surname on her petition.

Laesch wanted the Garcias to run so there would be a primary, he said after the hearing. In Aurora, if more than four people file for a position, there has to be a primary to reduce the list to two for the consolidated election.

Other people running for mayor include Alderman Ted Mesiacos and former alderman Judd Lofchie.

Laesch said what he and the Garcias did is “perfectly legal.”

“I think that it allows a broader group of Aurora residents to be reached during the election cycle because more than 40% of Aurora's population is Latinx, and it is important they be represented during this mayoral fight,” Laesch said.

Irvin is chairman of the three-person electoral board but stepped aside for the hearings. Alderman Juany Garza filled in. The other members are Alderman Michael Saville and City Clerk Jennifer Stallings.

Over the next week, attorneys for both sides will submit motions and evidence. In the Garcias' cases, the Will, DuPage and Kane county clerks will be asked to determine the validity of signatures and voter registrations that are being disputed.

Other people have objected to the petitions of Saul Fultz, Jose Torres and Arrianna Dallman, who are seeking aldermanic seats.