‘Edgy’ Tim: The suburban players standing out for postseason award consideration

This is the time of the year when I begin to consider and look a bit harder at who I feel should be under consideration for All-Area and All-State teams from all over the state.

When it comes to any specific criteria for these awards, I've always been a fan of seeing how the postseason plays out, and I've always been a big believer that postseason success should be a consideration.

For this feature I'm also going to consider non-quarterbacks only, since we've talked quite a bit recently of the many great quarterbacks across the area.

Batavia senior RB Nathan Whitwell

Batavia coach Dennis Piron has always looked to establish the Bulldogs running game as a key part of the offense, and this season the main go-to guy is Nathan Whitwell. Whitwell, who has carried the football 202 times for 1,320 yards and 36 touchdowns, has truly been the Batavia workhorse in 2024. Whitwell combines impressive vision, speed and quickness while also having the ability to break tackles. He is seldom stopped on the initial tackle.

West Aurora senior WR Terrence Smith

Smith is an impressive multisport athlete who has been the Blackhawks’ go-to guy over the past few seasons. Smith, who seems to draw double coverage the moment he gets off the bus, can and will play multiple positions on both sides of the football when needed. Smith is also a quiet but highly effective leader for West Aurora and remains a big key in the Blackhawks’ back-to-back seasons in the IHSA playoffs.

Glenbard East senior WR Amonte Cook

Cook has been mentioned by several opposing coaches as a player who gave them fits this season. Cook has exceptional burst and quickness and is truly a demon in the open field. Cook is also a threat returning kicks and can break open a game with every touch.

York senior OL/DL Joseph Reiff

Let's face it, the odds of any linemen winning a Player of the Year award is remote. However, I always make sure to watch the big guys closely and note anyone who stood out to me this fall. York senior 3-star ranked defensive end Joseph Reiff, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, was arguably one of the most impressive players I saw live this season. Reiff, who starts on both sides of the ball for the Dukes, is a big, strong and athletic kid who goes hard on every rep and at times overwhelmed the poor soul assigned to square off against him.

Antioch senior RB Martin Cohen

Is it me or does it just seem like Martin Cohen has been playing for the Sequoits for years now? Regardless, Cohen has been the Antioch go-to player over the past handful of seasons and a key in the Sequoits power running game. Cohen has a terrific mix of speed, quickness and twitch who also breaks tackles along with running past oncoming defenders.

Prospect senior RB Noah Easter

Prospect senior RB Noah Easter is Steady Eddie. He's the mailman who just comes to work, does his job and goes home to little fanfare. Week after week after week it seems like Noah Easter winds up gaining about 150 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns a game. Easter is having a big senior season for the Knights and coach Dan DeBoeuf just like he had a big junior season last season and, well, you get the idea.

Mike Dellumo starts on both sides of the football as a running back/wide receiver and defensive back for Maine South. Photo courtesy of "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran

Maine South senior RB/DB Mike Dellumo

I always love including two-way starters and giving them serious consideration for postseason honors. Mike Dellumo is the Maine South version of the Swiss Army knife and a kid who can and will play any number of positions, plays them well and truly loves playing football. Dellumo starts on both sides of the football as a running back/wide receiver and defensive back. He is a hard-nosed playmaker who is one of the leaders for a Maine South team that looked to have found its swagger just in time for the state playoffs.