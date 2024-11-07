5 second round playoff games to watch this weekend

Stevenson (9-1) at Glenbard East (9-1)

The Upstate Eight Conference hasn’t had much playoff success through the years, but they have two teams trying to break through with second-round wins this weekend, and they both are going up against North Suburban foes. West Aurora heads to Maine South on Saturday, while in this matchup the Rams get Stevenson on a 7-game winning streak since its only loss to Libertyville. The Rams’ Amonte Cook has caught 44 passes for 12 TDs while winning UEC offensive player of the year.

Fremd (9-1) at Naperville Central (9-1)

A classic contrast in styles between a pair of battle-tested 9-1 teams. Northwestern-bound quarterback Johnny O’Brien directs the Vikings, who have scored 425 points, throwing for 2,978 yards and 35 TDs. A defense filled with stalwarts like Jake Stanish (10 sacks) and Gavin Ellison (3 interceptions) helped the Redhawks hold opponents to 126 points. Which unit will prevail? Fremd’s only loss was to 8-2 Palatine; Naperville Central’s to 10-0 Lincoln-Way East.

Byron (10-0) at Montini (8-2)

A Class 3A second-round playoff game that many say is the Class 3A state championship game. Byron comes in undefeated with a 29-28 win over Dixon the only game they have won by fewer than 31 points. Montini is 8-2 against a tougher schedule. Byron, who went 14-0 last year and won the 3A state title, edged Montini 26-20 in the state semifinals before winning the state championship game 69-7.

Burlington Central (8-2) at Geneva (9-1)

This is the first meeting between the schools located only 14 miles apart. Both teams have got this far with excellent quarterback play. BC’s Jackson Alcorn continued his strong senior season completing 8 of 10 for 184 yards and 3 TDs in last week’s win over Grant; Geneva’s Tony Chahino threw for 282 yards and 5 TDs and is up to 38 passing touchdowns on the season. BC’s two-way standout L.J. Kerr caught 2 TDs last week; on defense this week he and his mates will have their hands full with Georgia-bound Talyn Taylor (20 TDs) and Finnegan Weppner (12 TDs).

St. Charles North (9-1) at Mt. Carmel (7-3)

The North Stars hope to party like it’s 2018 on Saturday. That’s when they knocked off the Caravan 27-21 in the state semifinals behind Tyler Nubin, who went on to a decorated college career at Minnesota and is now with the New York Giants. It will take that kind of effort from someone again, maybe fourth-year QB Ethan Plumb or record-breaking WR Keaton Reinke, coming off a 210-yard game to become the first North Star to go over 1,000 receiving yards. Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott directs Mt. Carmel at quarterback.

Quarterback Ethan Plumb leads St. Charles North into the second round of the Class 7A playoffs against traditional power Mt. Carmel on Saturday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network