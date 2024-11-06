How to spend $304.5 million?: Lake County forest preserves, Mundelein High School preparing for big to-do lists

Securing voter approval Tuesday for tax hikes to fund a host of improvements for Lake County forest preserves and Mundelein High School was the hard part. Now the logistics of using a combined $304.5 million are underway.

Building trail connections and redeveloping or opening facilities are on the to do list for the Lake County Forest Preserve District following voter approval Tuesday of a tax hike to raise $155 million for improvements throughout the system. Daily Herald file

Forest preserve officials were confident going in but pleasantly surprised at the unofficial total showing two-thirds of voters were in favor of what the district had in mind for the $155 million being sought.

It was the district’s first tax hike referendum since 2008.

“We get pushed a lot — 'When are you going to do more?’” explained Executive Director Ty Kovach. Everyone at the district is “incredibly grateful” for the resident support at the polls, he added.

“They spoke pretty loudly, they want us to continue the work. This is an enormous win for conservation,” he said.

Forest preserves use is 30% higher than before the pandemic and residents have come to enjoy the benefits of natural areas and were inclined to invest in nature, supporters said.

Voters on Tuesday approved a tax hike to raise $149.5 million to address overcrowding, replace aging facilities, upgrade the cafeteria and other projects at Mundelein High School, originally built in 1961. Courtesy of Mundelein High School

“People have deepened their connection,” said Rebekah Snyder, director of community engagement and partnerships. The bang for the buck also was palatable, with the owner of a home valued at $300,000 paying an extra $33 per year at most.

The outcome for Mundelein High School District 120, where the same homeowner will pay an additional $414 per year, was less certain. Voters rejected a higher tax hike request in April 2023.

This time the amount sought was reduced by $25 million to $149.5 million with 36,000 square feet less of new construction proposed. It passed by a comfortable margin with 56% voting in favor.

“The community showed it is willing to make a significant investment in the future of our children by expanding and enhancing the Mundelein High School facilities,” said school board President Peter Rastrelli.

Bids for grading, sewer and water mains, drainage and other work to prepare the site for building additions are expected to be solicited this month and approved in the first quarter of 2025. Work would begin in the spring.

However, it’s too soon to say if all the bonds to raise funding for the overall project will be issued all at once.

While the school district has specific plans of what will be done with the money, forest preserve plans are a bit more open ended. Because work associated with bond issues must be done within five years, the district will spread them out.

Of the authorized $155 million, $65 million is designated for land acquisition. Those purchases aren’t discussed publicly in advance. However, there are a number of possibilities for $60 million to be designated to build trail connections and redevelop or open preserves, and $30 million for land restoration.

Forest commissioners will have the final say on which and when the projects will proceed. All have surfaced at one time or another as part of a 10-year capital improvement budget but money hasn’t been available to pursue them.

“There are no surprises in there,” Kovach said. “We've always had the unfunded list.”

The forest board didn’t change as a result of Tuesday’s election but board leadership and committee assignments may. A snapshot of ongoing projects will be presented in January for the reassembled board. A prioritized list of project recommendations for official action is expected in March.

Public access and other projects at four forest preserves are expected to top the list: Lake Marie near Antioch, Fort Sheridan near Lake Forest, Lakewood near Wauconda and Greenbelt in North Chicago.

“They are strategically located in the four quadrants of the county,” Snyder said. “Geography matters.”