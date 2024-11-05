Underwood off to big lead over Marter in 14th Congressional District

Republican James Marter, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood are running for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seat.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville was leading Republican James Marter of Oswego on Tuesday night in her bid for a fourth term in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District.

With an estimated 23% of ballots counted, Underwood was ahead 45,590 votes to 28,357 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Underwood about 62% of the total votes.

Underwood and Marter were far apart on all significant issues, especially election security. Marter insisted fraud is rampant in the U.S. voting system despite having no evidence to back up the claim; Underwood insisted American elections are secure but voiced concern about digital election interference from Russia and other hostile nations.

Additionally, while Underwood is a staunch supporter of a woman’s right to choose abortion, Marter opposes abortion without exception.

Underwood first was elected to Congress in 2018. Marter, a software consultant and library board member, previously ran for Congress in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties.