advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
US Congress Politics

Underwood off to big lead over Marter in 14th Congressional District

Posted November 05, 2024 7:44 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville was leading Republican James Marter of Oswego on Tuesday night in her bid for a fourth term in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District.

With an estimated 23% of ballots counted, Underwood was ahead 45,590 votes to 28,357 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Underwood about 62% of the total votes.

Underwood and Marter were far apart on all significant issues, especially election security. Marter insisted fraud is rampant in the U.S. voting system despite having no evidence to back up the claim; Underwood insisted American elections are secure but voiced concern about digital election interference from Russia and other hostile nations.

Additionally, while Underwood is a staunch supporter of a woman’s right to choose abortion, Marter opposes abortion without exception.

Underwood first was elected to Congress in 2018. Marter, a software consultant and library board member, previously ran for Congress in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
14th Congressional District News U.S. Congress US Congress Politics
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company