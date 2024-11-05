Rep. Quigley jumps to lead in 5th Congressional District race

Tommy Hanson, left, and Mike Quigley are candidates for Illinois’ 5th Congressional District seat

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago was leading Republican Tommy Hanson on Tuesday in the race for Illinois’ 5th District seat.

With an estimated 3% of ballots counted, Quigley was ahead 4,864 votes to 4,006 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Quigley about 55% of the total votes.

Hanson, a real estate agent from Chicago, lost to Quigley in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Hanson also unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2008 against Rahm Emanuel.

Quigley has represented the district since 2009. He’s a vocal supporter of Ukraine, Israel, the LGBTQ community and abortion rights.

Hanson refused to be interviewed by the Daily Herald this election cycle.

The 5th District includes parts of Cook and Lake counties.