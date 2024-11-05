Krishnamoorthi overcoming challenge from Rice in race for fifth term in U.S. House

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, left, and Republican Mark Rice are running for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District seat.

In his bid for a fifth term, Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg appears to be overcoming a challenge from first-time Republican candidate Mark Rice of Chicago, according to unofficial early results Tuesday night.

With an estimated 25% of ballots counted, Krishnamoorthi was ahead 46,559 votes to 34,308 votes, unofficial results showed. That gave Krishnamoorthi about 57.6% of the votes counted.

Though divided on many issues during their campaign, both candidates described bipartisan solutions as desirable and attainable.

Asked whether the bill of Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Ohio that proposed a solution to the immigration issue on the southern border deserved a second shot, Krishnamoorthi said he would vote yes, while Rice replied that he would still reject it for being too partisan and allowing too many illegal entries into the U.S.

On the war in Ukraine, Rice said he was giving former President Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt in his claims that he can end the war quickly if elected to the White House again. But Krishnamoorthi said he disagreed strongly with any suggestion that America’s support of its allies is conditional. He added that he believes China’s leader Xi Jinping is watching the U.S. response in Ukraine as an indication of how it would react to an invasion of Taiwan.

The 8th District is roughly centered in Schaumburg and includes areas of northwest Cook, northeast DuPage and northeast Kane counties.