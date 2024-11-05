Foster leading Evans in 11th Congressional race — but he’s worried about presidential contest

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville on Tuesday night was maintaining a lead over Republican Jerry Evans of Warrenville in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District.

With an estimated 38% of ballots counted, Foster was ahead 78,256 votes to 60,206 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Foster about 57% of the total.

Foster sounded more worried about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ battle against Republican Donald Trump than his own race.

“I’m doing well tonight,” Foster said at an election night party in St. Charles as results came in. “But I’m terrified for our democracy if things don’t go our way.”

Foster is a former entrepreneur and scientist who has served the 11th District since 2013 and previously represented the 14th District. Evans, who operates a Wheaton music school that bears his name, also ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

Foster said the most important issue of the election is the threat to democracy posed by politicians who say things they know aren’t true. Evans cited immigration as the top issue, but he broke from his party’s stance on the issue by saying Congress must help migrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The 11th District encompasses portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

· Daily Herald staff writer Brian Hill contributed to this report.

Republican Jerry Evans, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster are the candidates for Illinois’ 11th District seat.