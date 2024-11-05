Finance director’s retirement is latest administrative turnover at Arlington Heights village hall

Tom Kuehne

Arlington Heights’ longtime Finance Director Tom Kuehne is set to retire in February amid a recent administrative turnover of department heads at village hall.

Kuehne will stay on through discussions of the 2025 budget, which the village board will begin to review next Tuesday.

He has led preparations of the annual spending plan since his hiring as finance director and treasurer in 2003. Last year, Kuehne recommended and the board approved no increase in the village property tax levy for a record fifth consecutive year, but this year he is proposing a 2.46% increase.

During his tenure, Kuehne oversaw 11 bond issues that funded projects including a new public works building, fire station and village hall; conducted water and sewer rate studies; and led efforts to reduce unfunded liabilities in firefighter and police pension funds.

“It has been a true honor and joy to serve our residents, village staff, and the village board during my 21 years as finance director in Arlington Heights,” Kuehne said. “I am especially proud of the finance department staff, whose dedication ensures the village operates smoothly.”

Kuehne’s 44-year career began as an administrative Intern in Deerfield, followed by positions as manager of finance at the North Suburban Mass Transit District, assistant finance director in Park Forest, and finance director in La Grange and Addison.

He is a trustee on the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund board and the group’s past president. Kuehne also led the Illinois Government Finance Officers Association.

His retirement comes around the same time as that of Charles Witherington-Perkins, who spent nearly 35 years out of a four-decade career as the village’s director of planning and community development. Perkins, who announced his retirement over the summer, was recognized during the village board meeting Monday with the naming of his department’s conference room in his honor. His last official day at village hall is Nov. 15.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com The Arlington Heights village board Monday honored retiring Planning and Community Development Director Charles Witherington-Perkins, center right, with the naming of a room in his honor at village hall.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus said hiring processes for their replacements is ongoing. A first review of applications for the finance director position will take place Nov. 25, while internal interviews are underway for Perkins’ replacement.

Ron Weber, the director of the building and life safety department, came aboard in September following the retirement of Jorge Torres, who spent four years in Arlington Heights.