Cook County voters give thumbs-up on referendums

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed new Barrington High School auditorium that would be funded by a portion of the $64 million tax hike Barrington Area Unit District 220 is requesting from voters. Courtesy of Barrington Area Unit District 220

Early returns are showing overwhelming support for referendums throughout the Northwest suburbs.

Voters in Barrington Area Unit District 220 were poised to pass a $64 million tax hike to help build a new high school auditorium, fund security improvements across the district and enhance the science, mathematics and arts curriculum.

The vote was 12,255 to 10,187 in favor, according to early unofficial tallies in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Mount Prospect District 57

Mount Prospect District 57’s request for $85 million to help fund all-day kindergarten, the construction of a new Lincoln Middle School and improvements throughout the district also appeared to have passed.

The measure garnered 6,920 votes in favor and 3,968 against with all precincts counted.

Officials plan to use an additional $12 million in existing funds to pay for the work.

Mount Prospect Park District

Preliminary rendering of a proposed new pool that would be funded through a Mount Prospect Park District referendum Tuesday. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Park District

The Mount Prospect Park District is asking voters for $46.2 million to fund facility improvements that include a new community pool complex at Lions Memorial Park.

Unofficial totals show the request had a 13,071-7,318 vote lead.

Among the improvements would be the replacement of the Big Surf Pool, with the addition of zero-depth entry, aquatic spray features, water slides and lap lanes. Also proposed is a new Lions Recreation Center featuring a walking track, basketball courts and spaces for preschool/early childhood, senior/active adult and other programs.

In addition, there would be new air conditioning and a multisport artificial turf at the RecPlex and site improvements at Lions Memorial Park, including pickleball courts and an outdoor game area.

Streamwood Park District

The Streamwood Park District is asking voters for permission to sell a vacant 10.46-acre site at 680 Sutton Road that was purchased in 2016 for future development. But the district’s 2022 strategic plan determined that funds would be better spent maintaining existing parks and facilities.

The measure is leading 5,871-5,516 votes in favor, according to unofficial totals.

Park districts are required by law to secure voter approval to sell more than 3 acres. The park district currently owns, leases, and maintains 303.6 acres, including 52 parks and 38 playgrounds.

Elmhurst Park District

Elmhurst Park District is seeking voter approval to issue $89.95 million in bonds.

The request is leading 14,800-11,017 in favor, unofficial tallies show.

A new Wagner Community Center is among the projects that would be funded if voters approve the nearly $90 million request.

The park district would replace the Wagner Community Center with a new 127,250-square-foot facility, build a band shell in Wilder Park, convert a grass field to artificial turf at Berens Park, and install heated, permanent restrooms in Wilder Park, Crestview Park, Eldridge Park and along the Prairie Path.

Roselle Library District

The Roselle Public Library District is seeking voter approval for a $22 million borrowing plan for a new building. The measure comes more than a year after a previous request was narrowly denied at the ballot box.

Voters are favoring the loan request 6,084-4,839.

This time, the district is seeking to build a new library campus on the site of the former Trinity Community Center — a property currently owned by the village. The library and the village would swap their respective parcels if voters approve the project.

Under the new proposal, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay an anticipated $179 in additional property taxes to the library district annually.

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary District 64

Park Ridge Elementary District 64 voters appear to have approved a roughly $89.1 million loan for classroom and science lab upgrades, security upgrades and other facility improvements.

The ballot request was ahead 13,627-7,468 votes with all precincts counted.

If approved, a typical homeowner with a $500,000 house would pay an additional $411 in property taxes to the district the first year.

Barrington Township

Barrington Township placed a nonbinding question on the ballot that supporters consider a first step toward officials establishing a path to public pension reform in the state.

That request got a huge boost from voters, with 5,760 “yes” and 2,129 “no” votes.