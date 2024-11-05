Challenger Silva leads Russell in tight race for Kane County coroner

Incumbent Rob Russell and challenger Monica Silva are vying for Kane County coroner.

Challenger Monica Silva held a tight lead over incumbent Rob Russell in the Kane County coroner race.

Silva had 103,179 votes to Russell’s 101,720 as of 9:20 p.m., according to unofficial results.

Russell, a Hampshire Republican, has held the position since 2012. Accomplishments during his tenure include becoming the first accredited coroner's office in Illinois.

Silva, an Aurora Democrat, works as a chiropractic physician.

A key issue during the campaign was whether the coroner job requires someone with medical experience.

Silva argued that her medical background and clinical knowledge give her the edge to serve as the coroner, particularly in determining causes of death.

But Russell, a former DuPage County sheriff’s deputy, said his law enforcement experience helps.

Russell says coroners are law enforcement officials designated by state law as conservators of the peace. Coroners, he notes, don’t perform autopsies. Those are done by medical examiners, he said.

He says he wants to continue the progress made during his time in office.

The office, in cooperation with the Kane County sheriff’s office, plans to open a regional forensic laboratory so toxicology tests can be done locally instead of being sent to an out-of-state laboratory.

Russell says that will speed up the time it takes to conclude autopsies because it often takes several weeks to get the results from the private laboratory.

He said it would be good to have consistency in leadership as officials seek grant funding and the laboratory becomes accredited, which could take several years.

Silva, meanwhile, said she has extensive public health experience and wants the coroner’s office to do more public health work, including addressing the opioid abuse crisis.

She said she would like real-time public reporting of drug-related deaths, including those related to fentanyl use, within 24 hours so the public and police know there may be a problem in some areas of the county.

Silva has served on the Kane County Board and the Kane County Forest Preserve Commission for 14 years. She also served as an Aurora Township trustee.