Second round IHSA football playoff game times

Class 8A

No. 1 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (10-0) at No. 17 Minooka (8-2), Fri., Nov. 8, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (9-1) at No. 8 Lombard (Glenbard East) (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Aurora (West Aurora) (10-0) at No. 20 Park Ridge (Maine South) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (8-2) at No. 5 Chicago (Marist) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Downers Grove (South) (8-2) at No. 2 LaGrange (Lyons) (10-0), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Palatine (Fremd) (9-1) at No. 7 Naperville (Central) (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Elmhurst (York) (8-2) at No. 3 Oswego (H.S.) (10-0), Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Barrington (8-2) at No. 27 Gurnee (Warren) (6-4), Fri., Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Maine South’s Michael Dellumo dives into the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against Naperville North during the Hawks’ first-round win Saturday night in Naperville North. Maine South returns home in the second round for a date against 10-0 West Aurora on Saturday afternoon.

Class 7A

No. 1 Chicago (Whitney Young) (10-0) at No. 17 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (8-2), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-3) at No. 24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (7-3), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Batavia (9-1) at No. 20 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (8-2) at No. 5 Downers Grove (North) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Moline (H.S.) (8-2) at No. 2 Quincy (Sr.) (10-0), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Chicago (St. Rita) (8-2) at No. 26 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (7-3), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Charles (North) (9-1) at No. 19 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (8-2) at No. 6 Normal (Community) (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

No. 8 Antioch (8-2) at No. 1 Cary (Grove) (10-0), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Wauconda (8-2) at No. 4 Belvidere (North) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Lake Forest (H.S.) (8-2) at No. 2 Libertyville (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Burlington (Central) (8-2) at No. 3 Geneva (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Normal (Community West) (8-2) at No. 1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Chatham (Glenwood) (8-2) at No. 13 Oak Forest (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Washington (8-2) at No. 2 Oak Lawn (Richards) (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Bloomington (H.S.) (8-2) at No. 3 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 1 Sycamore (H.S.) (10-0) vs. No. 9 Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep) (6-4) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (8-2) at No. 4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-2), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Lisle (Benet Academy) (7-3) at No. 2 Rochelle (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Woodstock (North) (8-2) at No. 3 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (8-2), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Chicago (Morgan Park) (9-1) at No. 9 Metamora (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Highland (7-3) at No. 13 Morris (6-4), Sat., Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Peoria (H.S.) (8-2) at No. 10 Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North) (7-3), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (7-3) at No. 14 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (6-4), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 16 Geneseo (6-4) at No. 9 Chicago (DePaul) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 4 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (9-1) at No. 12 Burbank (St. Laurence) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Coal City (8-2) at No. 15 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (6-4), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (8-2) at No. 3 Dixon (H.S.) (9-1), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Breese (Central) (10-0) at No. 9 Murphysboro (8-2), Sat., Nov. 9, 3:00 pm

No. 13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-4) at No. 12 Mt. Zion (7-3), Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Olney (Richland County) (10-0) vs. No. 10 Normal (University) (8-2) at Normal (Hancock Stadium), Sat., Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-2) at No. 3 Waterloo (H.S.) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 1 Byron (10-0) at No. 9 Lombard (Montini) (8-2), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Princeton (9-1) vs. No. 12 Chicago (King) (7-3) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Eureka (9-1) at No. 2 Wilmington (10-0), Sat., Nov. 9, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (9-1) at No. 11 Paxton (Buckley-Loda) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 1 St. Joseph (Ogden) (10-0) at No. 9 Tolono (Unity) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Greenville (9-1) at No. 4 Nashville (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Sullivan [Sullivan-Okaw Valley Coop] (10-0) at No. 10 Benton (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Monticello (8-2) at No. 3 Williamsville (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 8 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-2) at No. 1 Farmington (10-0), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (9-1) at No. 12 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Seneca (9-1) at No. 2 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (10-0), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (9-1) at No. 3 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (8-2) at No. 1 Johnston City (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Vandalia (9-1) at No. 4 Pana (H.S.) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Chester (9-1) at No. 2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (9-1) at No. 3 Quincy (Notre Dame) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 1 LeRoy (10-0) at No. 9 Rockford (Lutheran) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Ottawa (Marquette) (6-4) at No. 12 Galena (H.S.) (6-4), Sat., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Lena (L.-Winslow) (10-0) at No. 10 Stockton (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-2) at No. 3 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (10-0) at No. 9 Carrollton (7-3), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Casey (Westfield) (9-1) at No. 12 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (6-4), Sat., Nov. 9, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Sesser (Valier) [Coop] (8-2) at No. 2 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Toledo (Cumberland) (8-2) at No. 3 Camp Point (Central) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 9, 2 p.m.