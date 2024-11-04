Bids due Friday for construction on Barrington Route 14 underpass

Rendering of the Route 14 underpass beneath the Canadian National Railway tracks in Barrington. Courtesy of the Village of Barrington.

Barrington’s long-awaited Route 14 underpass project will reach another milestone this week.

Friday is the due date for construction bids. The underpass will dip below the Canadian National Railway tracks between Valencia Avenue and Hough Street.

The state will open and review all bids. It will then share information about the responsible low bidder with the village. That contractor will then coordinate finalizing contract documents with the state.

Deputy Village Manager Marie Hansen said construction is expected to begin early next year.

Village officials estimate the underpass will eliminate more than 20,000 daily vehicular crossings.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch said the project also will provide an unblocked route through the village for emergency vehicles and vehicles traveling to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Some work has already been completed, including tree removal. The Illinois Department of Transportation required the work between April and October to avoid harming the endangered northern long-eared bat.

In addition, the village approved demolishing vacant buildings at 225 and 235 Elm Road, at a cost of more than $116,000.

The Canadian National purchased the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway in 2009.

“Traffic studies have shown considerable impacts to vehicular mobility and emergency response times,” especially during peak hours, Hansen said.