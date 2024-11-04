Man charged with hitting squad car while drunk

Jordan Z. Boyd

Pretrial release has been denied for a man accused of deliberately crashing into an Elmhurst police squad while drunk.

Jordan Z. Boyd, 24, of the 100 block of Granville Avenue in Bellwood, is charged with felony aggravated battery ‒ great bodily harm and felony criminal damage to state-supported property and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcohol by a driver.

On Sunday, Elmhurst police investigated the report of a fight in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue. Police say that Boyd entered a vehicle, turned toward the squad, and hit it without attempting to stop, according to DuPage County court records.

The squad’s airbags deployed. The crash caused a large cut on the face of an officer and also caused his pepper spray canister to explode, burning the left side of his back and abdomen.

The DUI charge alleges Boyd had a blood-alcohol content of .28, more than twice the legal standard for driving while intoxicated.

Boyd also was charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the fight.

Boyd is due to be arraigned on Dec. 2.