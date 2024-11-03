Uplifting news on flight refunds: Here’s the latest in new consumer protections for air travelers

A screen displays flight status information at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. A new federal rule requires airlines to issue refunds for flights that are canceled or significantly changed regardless of the reason. AP

Flight unexpectedly canceled? Frustrating yes, but at least you’re entitled to get your money back quickly and easily with no ifs, ands or buts.

A new federal rule requires airlines to issue refunds for flights that are canceled or significantly changed regardless of the reason, unless flyers accept a rebooking or secure an alternative flight.

As a result, airlines must give refunds in the original form of payment, without waiting for passengers to request them, and within seven days on credit card purchases, officials said.

Previously, carriers have diverged wildly on what a “significant change” to a flight means, with some requiring onerous paperwork for compensation or only offering vouchers.

The government now defines it as revising departure or arrival times by three hours or more on domestic flights and six hours on international ones. Other triggers include: changing airports; adding one or more connecting flights; switching aircraft if it causes a noticeable downgrade for passengers; and any alterations that make travel less accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Passengers also get a refund if their baggage is missing 12 hours after a domestic arrival.

What else? Travelers who paid for services such as Wi-Fi, first-class seats and movies will be reimbursed if they don’t materialize.

Also, airlines and third-party travel companies must disclose fees for things such as baggage, carry-ons, and canceling or changing flights when tickets are purchased.

The refund revamp, which went into effect last week, has been in the making for some time but air travel meltdowns in 2022 accelerated the process.

Other consumer-friendly reforms under consideration include eliminating “junk fees” for seating kids 13 and under next to a parent and requiring carriers to put families with young children together for free when seats are available.

The U.S. Department of Transportation “recommends that consumers still proactively request the refund if they believe they are entitled to one,” AAA’s Nick Jarmusz said. “If you contact the airline or ticket agent to obtain a required refund and you are refused that refund, you should file a complaint against the airline or ticket agent with U.S. DOT.”

It’s good news as the holiday season looms.

“We saw strong, record or near-record travel numbers throughout the summer holidays, and our own booking data showed continued increases through September and October,” Jarmusz said.

“It’s probably a safe bet that Thanksgiving numbers will be up again over last year, which was our third highest on record. I think the big question is going to be how much of an increase, and is it enough to set a new record?” he wondered.

Travelers stand in a security line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. AP

Gridlock alert

Sorry Woodstock, expect full closures on Route 120 between Church and Hutchins streets from Wednesday through Friday to allow for storm sewer and pavement repairs. Detours will be posted.

One more thing

Taking in ‘Da Bears on ‘Da Train? Metra is adding extra service on the Union Pacific North Line for Sunday games and offers a $7 day pass plus Family Fares allowing up to three kids age 11 and younger to ride free.

And, whether your train cruises into Union or Ogilvie Transportation Center, the CTA’s No. 128 Express Bus provides a quick trip to Soldier Field. Pickups are from southbound Clinton and Madison streets at Ogilvie and Jackson Street east of Canal Street at Union Station.

Your voice

Reader Margaret Kukec of Des Plaines said there’s another cause for pedestrian deaths on railroad tracks not mentioned in last week’s column. “An unfortunate habit of too many people today is distractibility with their phones. It has become more of a norm to see people looking down at their phones when they are doing pretty much anything, but in this case when they are walking in a potentially dangerous area,” Kukec wrote.

Got a transportation comment or question? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.